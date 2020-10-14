Tears as Thugs Attack #EndSARS Protesters, Destroy Vehicles

On Wednesday at the popular Berger roundabout in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), there was an uproar as #ENDSARS protesters were attacked by other groups against the campaign.

Several persons were injured and vehicles vandalised as the invasion of the new groups led to a clash at the popular Berger Roundabout in Abuja.

It was chaos as people scampered for safety and tried to defend themselves as the invading groups attacked the protesters with sticks and machetes, destroying vehicles and anything on their path.

The thugs were said to have invaded the protest venue at Berger junction about an hour after the #EndSARS protesters had convened.

They harassed the protesters, including passers-by, destroying vehicles parked in the area. At least five cars were destroyed, while an unconfirmed number of the protesters sustained injuries.

The man in the video below is one of the victims attacked by the thugs in Abuja.

BREAKING NEWS; Update from the Protest in Berger, Abuja. One of the Victims of the thugs destruction cries as he gives his side of the story. #YouthDemocraticParty #EndSWAT #SARSMUSTENDNOW #SARSHASENDED Florence pic.twitter.com/R0zVx89wqB — #ENDSWAT (@Audri_Blue) October 14, 2020

Like this: Like Loading...