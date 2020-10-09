TEC 10th Anniversary: Our greatest testimony is that of changed lives – Akinlabi

As it celebrates its 10th year anniversary on the 10th of October, 2020, non-denominational Christian ministry, The Elevation Church (TEC), has identified the transformation of lives as her greatest testimony in a decade of phenomenal growth and success.

From a humble beginning at the Magnolia Hall of the City Mall, Onikan, Lagos, where it held its first service on Sunday, October 10, 2010, the church has evolved into an impact making institution, transforming lives in an unprecedented manner with its life-applicable teachings.

Speaking at a press conference to announce the anniversary, co-lead pastor, Godman Akinlabi, said, “Our greatest testimony at The Elevation Church is not about the number of churches planted, or the number of pastors empowered beyond this ministry, or the various humanitarian works touching lives of people we don’t even know, our greatest testimony is that of truly transformed lives.

This is about the numerous people who have spent a month, six months, one year, five years, ten years here, and have had their lives transformed by salvation, the discovery of purpose and have in turn progressed to living a life of impact to others. This is the essence of the vision that God gave us from the beginning; to go ‘make greatness common’ and greatness, according to Jesus Christ, is all about service.”

Remarking, one of the pastors, Samson Isah, alluded to the comprehensible nature of the Church’s messages, he affirmed that “one of the things that stands the church out is the simplicity of the gospel, it does not sound complicated, it’s straightforward, and to me, everybody can assess it easily without any form of complications’.

The consequence of this unique approach of practical theology is evident in an unparalleled level of positive change in the members to be heaven bound and earthly relevant.

The Church’s devotion towards positively influencing and remolding men into agents of change can be easily discerned from a multiplicity of capacity building initiatives geared at providing individuals at all levels with valuable information to be effective in their endeavours. Ranging from entrepreneurs, corporate executives, the youth, men, women, teenagers and children are reached through various platforms such as Men of Honour, Made for More, Vantage Forum, Exponential Conference etc.

A number of interesting events have been announced by the Church to celebrate the anniversary-themed ‘Celebrating 10 Years of God’s Faithfulness’ and top Christian artists such as BJ Sax, Sola Allyson, DJ Horphuray, and Debo Worship are scheduled to headline the special praise session of the church from 7 AM to 5 PM on Saturday, October 10, 2020, whilst renowned pastors such as Rev. Sam Adeyemi, Dr. Mensa Otabil, and Pastor Taiwo Odukoya will also be ministering in word.

Other programmes laid out for the celebration of the anniversary include Made for More, the women’s annual conference, on Saturday 24 & Sunday 25 October, with the theme ‘Yearning for More’ which will attract speakers like Pastor Nike Adeyemi, Debola Deji-Kurunmi, and pastor Bola Akinlabi.

The men’s ministry will also host the annual Men of Honor conference in November, while a symposium for the 10th anniversary will be held in January 2021.

It is no doubt a worthy 10th-anniversary celebration for the church which has grown from a membership of three hundred and eighty-six attendees in its first service to become a parent church of over 15,000 people in six expressions viz: the islands’ church, Lekki, Maryland, Greater Lekki Church, Sangotedo, the church Ikorodu, and the Church of Elevated Societies, Mississauga, GTA, Canada and the other parish churches.

