Tech professionals develop Spoxio first sports social platform, scouting app

A team of tech professionals has developed what is known as Spoxio, a social media network platform and scouting application, specifically designed to provide sport men/women, fans, sport enthusiasts, clubs and scouts, as a place to network and collaborate globally and professionally in the sporting world.

The Spoxio developers, said the innovation motivated by a drive to link people up professionally in the sporting world, is patterned to mimic the likes of Facebook, Linkedin, among others in its Graphical User Interface (GUI) approach, adding that, “this could be a game changer, as the app hopes to revolutionise football.”

The professionals working under the company’s brand name, Spoxio Limited, said the social network application, will maintain its uniqueness as the first of its kind in the social networking globally, by focusing on its niche market, which is the sporting world.

Also, with its multidimensional approach, working as a mobile phone app and website, this “will allow sport professionals to network with their fans via video messages, create chat room with multiple voice connections which will equally allow them to create moments for fans to share their opinions, build strong fans base and mentor upcoming potential sports men,” Spoxio proprietors said.

Similarly, since by design, the application is meant to work through a unique dedicated professional network, that is, via the website/mobile app service, as a free social media network site for the sporting world, its designers said, “all the users need to do, is to download Spoxio mobile app from Apple Store, Google Play and other App stores or from our Website to a PC and/or mobile phone, upload their details and start connecting with sports professional world-wide real time.”

Further to Spoxio being a social media platform, “its aim is to provide an environment via social media that will allow sports men/women to showcase their skills and profile themselves in sport businesses world, such as clubs, scouts and other sports organisations who are constantly looking for a pool of talented sports men/women to recruit from, both nationally and internationally.

The application works just like the pre-existing social platforms, but the uniqueness here is the network specifically connects people in sporting world, hence, “the primary purpose of Spoxio is to provide a social network website that allows sportsmen/women to create their profile, upload resume, videos, photos and perform live streaming in order to showcase their skills in an organised sports environment and to network professionally with other sports professionals globally,” its designers said.

According to its proprietors, “Spoxio is as well designed to promote sports and its uniqueness through our interactive social media platform,” while also featuring online games; live sport channel; live sports coaching – this include, live gym coaching and community of friends on the platform coming together to gym at different times; online sport news links; reality personality sport show, among others.

“Spoxio will serve as a virtual mixer in which one sport person will have the opportunity to rub elbows with the best in the sports community. It will allow users to build a great portfolio, and being first of its kind, it is a peer-relationship based social network that allows sports men/women to create personal profiles and establish connections with fans, clubs and scouts.

“And just as people can advertise on Facebook, Instagram and others, users can also post ads on Spoxio,” its proprietors said.

