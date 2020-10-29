tech-repairman-finds-hidden-note-from-a-customer-asking-him-to-pretend-his-iphone-is-‘unfixable’

By Carly Stern For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:51 EDT, 28 October 2020 | Updated: 12:51 EDT, 28 October 2020

An iPhone repairman from Michigan was put in an awkward position when he opened a phone that needing fixing and found a hidden note and a $100 bill inside.

Maniwarda revealed what happened on TikTok last month, showing off the money and a note that asked him to pretend the phone was beyond repair — so the owner’s wife wouldn’t be able to check his call history.

But Maniwarda didn’t want to get involved, and wasn’t to keen on helping the iPhone owner disrespect his wife, so he made sure to keep his camera rolling when the husband and wife returned for the phone.

Yikes! An iPhone repairman from Michigan was put in an awkward position when he opened a phone that needing fixing and found a hidden note and a $100 bill inside

In the first video, Maniwarda explains that the husband and wife came in together to drop off the phone, which needed to be fixed.

He told them to return in an hour, but when he went to open the back of the iPhone, he found cash and the note that had been secretly placed inside for him.

‘Please tell my wife the phone is unfixable. She want to check the call history. $100 is yours, thanks,’ the iPhone owner wrote.

Maniwarda clearly felt uncomfortable to be put in that position, and put it to his TikTok viewers.

‘What do you guys think I should do? Should I tell her or keep the $100?’ he asked.

Ultimately, when the wife came back early to pick up the phone, Maniwarda decided to tell her the truth, explaining that he didn’t fix it and showing her the note and money inside.

Honest: When the wife came to pick up the phone, Maniwarda told her the truth and showed her the note — and she demanded he fix it

‘I don’t want nothing to do with it, I don’t want you guys to get me involved in this,’ he told her, but did end up fixing the phone

‘I don’t want nothing to do with it, I don’t want you guys to get me involved in this,’ he told her.

Furious, the woman can be heard off camera complaining about her presumably unfaithful husband: ‘He think he so f***king slick!’

She went on to offer Maniwarda $200 to fix the phone.

‘I’ll fix it for you, but I don’t want nothing to do with it,’ he told her. ‘I just feel bad because I want you to know the truth, but this is none of my business.’

Later, the husband came back asking for his phone, and Maniwarda told him that his wife had been by to pick it up.

‘That’s why I left the note in there,’ the husband can be heard saying off-camera. ‘I know you, she don’t know you. I gave you the money.’

Uh-oh: Later, the husband came back asking for his phone, and Maniwarda told him that his wife had been by to pick it up

At this point, the husband became furious, and picked up a plastic shield and threw it at Maniwarda

‘I can’t do that, bro,’ Maniwarda replied.

At this point, the husband became furious, and picked up a plastic shield and threw it at Maniwarda.

In yet another follow-up video, Maniwarda responded to critics who said that he should have followed ‘bro code’ and kept the secret.

‘I was raised by a woman! Raised to be respectful and honest!’ he said.

‘One more thing, boy code is for kids! I’m a grown man! I’m not waiting for a 12 yr old boy to tell me about a guy code!’