Teen makes plea to find her missing mom, 38, who vanished in Zion National Park

By Andrew Court and Valerie Edwards For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:33 EDT, 14 October 2020 | Updated: 12:59 EDT, 14 October 2020

A California teen has made a desperate plea for the safe return of her missing mom – a week after she vanished during a visit to Zion National Park.

Holly Courtier, 38, has not been seen since she set off for a hike in the Utah park around 1.30 pm on October 6.

‘I just want to bring her home because I feel that she is hurt and can’t get the help that she needs,’ daughter Kailey Chambers, 19, tearfully told Inside Edition on Tuesday.

Kailey Chambers (right) has issued a desperate plea for the safe return of her missing mom Holly Courtier (left). Courtier vanished after setting off on a hike in Zion National Park last Tuesday

Kailey told the news program that she and her mom recently hiked together in the same park to celebrate her 19th birthday.

‘It was a wonderful experience,’ the emotional teen stated.

‘I fell in love with the place and she did too. This place hold such a special place in her heart.’

Investigators discovered Holly’s vehicle outside the park. Inside, there was a receipt for a backpack that investigators believe the mom may have taken with her on her walk.

Holly is described as an avid hiker.

The missing mom previously worked as a nanny, but had lost her job during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She converted her van into a camper and was planning to tour America’s best national parks.

‘I will go out there by herself until I find her’: Kayleigh (right) has vowed to find her missing mom, Holly (left)

Search crews are still searching around the clock for Holly, but Kailey says she will search Zion National Park herself if rescue crews do not locate her mom.

‘I will go out there by herself until I find her,’ the distressed daughter vowed.

Earlier this week, Kailey shared an Instagram snap that showed her and her mother on their recent hike in Zion.

In an Instagram post Sunday night, Kailey shared a snap from a recent trip to Zion she took with her mom

‘It’s getting down to the final few days of survival without food. All the prayers we can get for her safe return and the safety of all those searching for her is greatly appreciated. I want to thank all of you for the kind messages, prayers, words or encouragement and all the reposts,’ the post reads.

Holly is described as being 5’3′ and 100 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

She may possibly be wearing the following items: a pistil gray trucker hat, a Patagonia black nano puff Jacket, a dark tank top, Danner trail gray hiking boots, and an osprey blue multi-day pack.

Police also said the following items could possibly be with Courtier: a Kuhl cream open-front hoodie, a Rumpl Nanoloft puffy blanket, and a camouflage doublesize hammock.

If you have any information regarding this individual, contact the NPS ISB Tip Line at (888) 653-0009.

