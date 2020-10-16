Teen soccer practice brought to standstill by moose who shows off ball-dribbling skills

By Ariel Zilber For Dailymail.com

Published: 13:26 EDT, 16 October 2020 | Updated: 15:16 EDT, 16 October 2020

Just call it Lionel Moosi!

A moose showed off its soccer skills on a field in Homer, Alaska, on Wednesday.

A group of teens were having a kick around on the field when the huge animal turned up and got hold of the ball.

The beast showed off its dribbling ability as it bounced the ball a few times between its hooves before aiming a Championship-worthy 20 yard kick toward the goal.

‘He scores!’ a fellow soccer player yelled as the moose kicked the ball.

A moose wandered onto a soccer field in Homer, Alaska, on Wednesday and decided to show off some of its skills

The animal deftly dribbled the ball with its hooves while demonstrating admirable footwork

The moose then managed to direct the ball from one hoof to the other before launching it about two dozen feet

The moose kicked the ball toward the goal, though it needs to work on its aim a bit more