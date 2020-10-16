Teen soccer practice brought to standstill by moose who shows off ball-dribbling skills

Lionel Moosi? Teen soccer practice in Alaska is brought to standstill by moose who shows off dribbling skills before kicking the ball toward the net
- Moose wandered onto a soccer field in Homer, Alaska, on Wednesday
- Animal dribbled a soccer ball for several seconds as it tried to gain control
- Moose then managed to kick the ball a few dozen feet toward a net
By Ariel Zilber For Dailymail.com
Just call it Lionel Moosi!
A moose showed off its soccer skills on a field in Homer, Alaska, on Wednesday.
A group of teens were having a kick around on the field when the huge animal turned up and got hold of the ball.
The beast showed off its dribbling ability as it bounced the ball a few times between its hooves before aiming a Championship-worthy 20 yard kick toward the goal.
‘He scores!’ a fellow soccer player yelled as the moose kicked the ball.
A moose wandered onto a soccer field in Homer, Alaska, on Wednesday and decided to show off some of its skills
The animal deftly dribbled the ball with its hooves while demonstrating admirable footwork
The moose then managed to direct the ball from one hoof to the other before launching it about two dozen feet
The moose kicked the ball toward the goal, though it needs to work on its aim a bit more
Some teens practicing soccer nearby were impressed, and they offered to play with the moose
