Teenage suicide on the rise

Suicide among young persons in the country, especially teenagers, has assumed an alarming rate with Nigeria ranked sixth by the World Health Organisation (WHO). In 2019 alone, more than 42 deaths were recorded from hundreds of suicide attempts in Nigeria, with many of the cases linked to the ingestion of pesticide and hanging, among others. Curbing the ugly trend, according to WHO and experts, requires joint efforts by government and parents, reports KUNLE AKINRINADE.

It would seem that the life of Rokeeb, a teenager, was tied to figure 13. He was born 13 years ago and also died in a bizarre manner on July 13, 2020.

Rokeeb was said to have terminated his own life after a disagreement he had with his mother. Witnesses said he was found hanging from a tree in the premises of an uncompleted building in the early hours of the day at 25 Ekimogun Street, Bariga, Lagos, shortly after he was scolded by his mother.

The boy, it was said, had asked his mother for some money which she refused. And miffed that her son was grumbling because she refused to give him money, his mother told him to go hang himself if he liked.

Neighbours, who described Rokeeb as a brilliant schoolboy and Quranic pupil, said he became depressed and committed suicide afterward.

A resident identified simply as Kunle said Rokeeb was found struggling for breath while dangling from the tree and was rushed to the emergency section of Gbagada General Hospital where he eventually died.

He said: “We heard some residents shouting for help that Monday morning only for us to find Rokeeb hanging and struggling for breath.

“We brought him down and rushed him to Gbagada General Hospital, but he died at the emergency section before medical help could get to him.’’

Like Rokeeb, like others

Rokeeb’s case is just one out of many young persons with lofty dreams and bright future, who somehow could not rise up to the challenge that life poses. Overcome by despair and frustration, they knock on death’s door and die the hard way, and more often cutting short a life that holds a lot of promise.

The monster reared its head in Gwaram Local Government Area, Jigawa State on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, as a 15-year-old girl, Ummi Garba, ingested rat poison and died.

According to the police spokesman, Abdu Jinjiri, “on April 4, at about 5 pm, a report was received by the police in Gwaram LGA that one Ummi Garba of Kofar Gabas Quarters, aged 15, drank sniper and fell unconscious.

“The police rushed the victim to a hospital where she was confirmed dead,” Jinjiri said.

For 14-year-old schoolgirl, Anita Haledu Ibrahim, death was the only solution to her “disgraceful” pregnancy.

Anita, a student of Government Science School, Andaha, near Akwanga, Nasarawa State, ingested a pesticide to kill herself on Saturday, July 12, 2020 after she got pregnant for a boy she had met during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Such was also the story of 17-year-old Amos Ibrahim who committed suicide in Jos, Plateau State on May 14, 2019 after he drank the popular pesticide called Sniper.

Ibrahim was said to have ended his life after his poor performance in the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

Reasons they took their own lives

Parental scolding, frustration over educational goals, untimely pregnancy, rejection and depression are some of the issues identified as reasons for rising cases of suicide among teenagers. It was the case with Rokeeb who could not stand a reprimand from his mother and so decided to take his own life by hanging. Witnesses said the boy was earlier spotted doing the call to prayer in a local mosque near his mother’s residence before he suddenly abandoned the Quran he was later seen reading when he sighted his mother leaving their residence, in order to collect money from her.

A source said: “Rokeeb’s mother sells noodles at a bus stop in Bariga. A few minutes later, we heard the mother shouting and abusing the boy. I was wondering what could have gone wrong with Rokeeb and his mother.”

According to the source, the deceased had asked his mother for money, but she told him she had none. Rokeeb then started grumbling, complaining bitterly about life. The boy’s action angered his mother and she told his son to go hang himself if he was truly tired of life.

The circumstances in which Ummi took her own life suggested that she had fallen into depression.

Jinjiri said an investigation conducted by detectives in the matter revealed that the girl had previously said she was tired of living.

“Investigation showed that the deceased had said she was no more interested in life. The case is still being investigated,” Jinjiri said.

As for Anita, it was said that she decided to take her life after her father, Haledu Ibrahim, discovered that she was pregnant and beat her up mercilessly. She was said to have being rescued by neighbours from the brutality her father visited on her, upon which she screamed for help.

The girl was later found holding her stomach, writhing in pains and gasping for breath after she had swallowed the pesticide. She later died in the hospital where she was rushed to for treatment.

Disappointment resulting from a botched educational goal was the main feature in the case of Ibrahim, who was withdrawn by his mother from a Christian mission owned University of Nations for fear that her son could become a clergyman. Ibrahim was said to have fallen into depression, which was compounded by his failure to secure a good score in the matriculating examination. Subsequently, he committed suicide by drinking a popular brand of pesticide.

Like Ibrahim, a boy identified simply as Segun on May 13, 2019 attempted suicide after his poor grade at the 2019 University and Tertiary Institutions Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In a tweet that sought to put the world on the alert about his plan to commit suicide over his poor UTME result, Segun, who was said to have lost his father at age six, wrote: “…It is now when people want to send me to school that I would score 167 in UTME? 167? LMFAO. Make I close eyes pick answers sef…Me? 167? Meanwhile, I will be teaching you all how to make tea with Sniper by 9 pm live on Twitter…Tune in. This thing go sweet oo. You all should at least make it fun for me by 9 pm pls. Tune in and wish me luck.’’

Luckily, he was rescued by some of his friends who rushed him to the hospital where he was treated.

Worrisome data

An end to the rising suicide cases in the country seems not in sight yet as more and more young people are dying from the malaise. Media reports indicated that no fewer than 42 suicide cases, mostly involving young people, were recorded in Nigeria as at June 2019.

A recent data released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) ranked Nigeria sixth globally and first in Africa. The report also revealed that Nigeria had the highest suicide rate among African countries in 2016 with over 17,000 lives lost to suicide.

The report titled “Suicide in the World: Global Health Estimates,” listed hanging, pesticide self-poisoning and shooting as the three major methods by which people commit suicide.

It said that 17,710 cases of suicide were recorded in 2016 at all ages (in Nigeria). Out of the number, 8,410 were females while 9,300 were males. The percentage ratio of men to women was 53:47.

How to curb suicides

Worried by the impact of suicides on global healthcare, the World Health Organisation (WHO) outlined various strategies, including media intervention, restriction of access to pesticides or insecticides, and education programmes, by which the tide of suicide can be stemmed, especially among young persons.

“Suicide is a serious global public health issue. All ages, sexes and regions of the world are affected (and) each loss is one too many,” the WHO report said.

“Every death is a tragedy for family, friends and colleagues.

“Yet suicides are preventable. We call on all countries to incorporate proven suicide prevention strategies into national health and education programmes in a sustainable way,” WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said.

The WHO report added that there was progress in suicide prevention activities in some countries, but much more was needed.

The report said: “Key interventions that have shown success in reducing suicides are restricting access to means and educating the media on responsible reporting of suicide.

“There is now a growing body of international evidence indicating that regulations to prohibit the use of highly hazardous pesticides can lead to reductions in national suicide rates,” the report stated.

The global health organisation also called for the implementation of initiatives that would engender personal skills that can enable young persons to cope with life stresses and ‘’to identify early, manage and follow-up people at risk of suicide.’’

In its reaction to the suicide rates among the youths in Nigeria, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in September 2019 prohibited the sale or hawking of agro-chemical substances including sniper in open markets and superstores in the country. The implementation of the prohibition has however been poor as Sniper continues to account for most of the suicides recorded so far this year.

A clinical psychologist, Olumide Coker, called for greater involvement of parents in the lives of their children.

He noted that the breakdown of the family system as the first agent of socialisation accounts for why teenagers and youths take to suicide.

Coker said: ‘’The family system in the country has broken down and the inherent values that could checkmate extreme behaviours are no longer in place.

“This is the reason for moral decadence and abominable behaviours, one of which is suicide by young people to justify their frustrations over failed goals and dashed hopes in life.

‘’To this end, parents should be more alive to their responsibilities of raising their children in appropriate ways.

“It is not enough to provide for the needs of the children; it is equally important to deeply understand their emotional, educational and psychological stresses through one-on-one interaction so as to help them resolve issues, and through meaningful interventions rather than abandoning them to their fate after providing for their domestic needs.’’

In her opinion, Mary Odogwu urged the government to establish suicide prevention helplines and attach social workers to public hospitals and schools as a way of curbing suicide rates among the youth.

She added: “Some cases of suicide have linkage with psychological disorder. Hence, the only way to address this is for the government to provide helplines for people to contact relevant authorities on potential suicide victims. Also, there is a need to deploy social workers including mental therapists to schools to identify abnormal behaviours in teenagers.

‘’Some children have taken to suicide to escape bullying and loss of self-worth arising from their inability to meet education goals, untimely pregnancy, and rejection or outright isolation by their peers.

“It is important for parents to also find out why their children are withdrawn or isolated or become melancholic.

‘’Some pupils cannot express their feelings and emotional battles, while some of them only do so in suicide notes sighted after they might have killed themselves. Hence, teachers can also be helpful in spotting character malfunctioning in pupils which could be a symptom of bottled up emotions that could lead children to embrace suicide.

“Knowing the reasons through appropriate questioning and interactions would enable teachers working in conjunction with parents to proffer possible solutions to issues affecting certain pupils.”