Teenager bags 5 months imprisonment for stealing gas cylinder worth N5,000

A Grade I Area Court Karu, Abuja, on Wednesday sentenced a teenager, Hassan Matthew to five months imprisonment for stealing a gas cylinder worth N5,000.

The judge, Inuwa Maiwada sentenced Mathew after he pleaded guilty to criminal trespass and theft.

Maiwada who gave the convict an option of N30, 000 fine, warned him to desist from committing crimes.

The judge also ordered that the convict undergo in-depth religious studies at the prison for better transformation of character.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Ayotunde Adeyanju told the court that Ms Sara Joseph of Kpeyegi, Abuja reported the matter at the Karu Police Station on Oct. 3.

He said that the convict trespassed into Joseph’s shop at Kugbo Mechanic Village, Abuja and stole a gas cylinder, valued at N5, 000 on Sept. 29.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 348 and 288 of the Penal Code Law.

