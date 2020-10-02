Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized After Overdosing On Weight Loss Pills and Caffeine

Tekashi 6ix9ine in concert, Stockholm, Sweden – 19 Sep 2018 | Image: IBL/Shutterstock

Tekashi 6ix9ine was reportedly admitted to a Florida hospital Tuesday after overdosing on diet pills and caffeine.

According to the Shade Room, Tekashi, 24, said that his overdose was a result of pairing a cup of coffee with two Hydroxycut pills instead of the recommended daily dosage of one. The combination of the diet supplements and caffeine “increased his heart rate and caused him to sweat excessively while in front of his computer,” the Shaderoom reported.

Tekashi, who is currently on probation, also told the Shade Room that he was not using any drugs at the time of his overdose. The rapper reportedly claimed that he was using Hydroxycut pills because of the weight he gained during his time in prison.

He said that his weight went up to 200 pounds and he is now at 177 pounds. He added that he won’t be returning to Instagram until he reaches his goal weight of 150 pounds. The rapper who has since been released from the hospital last posted on IG on September 11, 2020.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, has been making the headlines following his early release from in April due to a nationwide effort to stem the coronavirus outbreak in US jails. After his release, he broke the all-time record for an Instagram live stream, with more than two million people tuning in at one point. His first single after his prison release, Gooba racked up 120 million views on YouTube in just four days.