tekashi-6ix9ine-sued-for-‘child-sexual-assault-and-abuse’-stemming-from-2015-underage-video-incident

By Tracy Wright For Dailymail.com

Published: 17:18 EDT, 20 October 2020 | Updated: 17:29 EDT, 20 October 2020

Tekashi 6ix9ine is being sued for ‘child sexual assault, child sexual abuse and infliction of emotional distress’ stemming from a 2015 underage video incident.

The unidentified woman, Jane Doe, is suing Tekashi for sexually abusing her at a party five years ago, according to TMZ.

The 24-year-old rapper was sentenced to four years probation in October 2018 after admitting to making a video featuring a 13-year-old girl in explicit situations.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is being sued for ‘child sexual assault, child sexual abuse and infliction of emotional distress’ stemming from a 2015 underage video incident; seen in 2018

In legal docs, Jane Doe claimed she was ‘under the influence of drugs and alcohol and was unable to consent as 6ix9ine and another adult, Tay Milly, made three sexually explicit videos which she says they later posted online.’

The documents also state ‘the first video featured Doe performing oral sex on Tay Milly while Tekashi did pelvic thrusts behind her — without engaging in sex — and he slapped her butt.’

Another video featured Doe sitting on Tekashi’s lap in a bra and underwear. In the third video she claimed she was ‘laying naked across their laps while Milly groped her.’

Tekashi’s lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, told TMZ the rapper will ‘defend the lawsuit vigorously’ once he is served. They also noted that the incident was nearly five years ago.

The unidentified woman, Jane Doe, is suing Tekashi for sexually abusing her at a party five years ago, according to TMZ; seen in 2018

The Brooklyn-born recording artist — who’s full name is Daniel Hernandez — recently told The New York Times he was in the wrong place at the wrong time when it came to the 2015 incident

The Brooklyn-born recording artist — who’s full name is Daniel Hernandez — recently told The New York Times he was in the wrong place at the wrong time when it came to the 2015 incident.

Tekashi was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Florida recently after taking too many diet pills and consuming too much caffeine in efforts to lose weight.

Last year, he was convicted in connection with racketeering, drug trafficking and weapons charges, and got a lesser sentence — he faced as many as 47 years in custody — for his testimony against one-time associates.

He was sentenced to two years in prison in December, and was released into home arrest in April after citing concerns about coronavirus, with his sentence drawing to a close July 31.