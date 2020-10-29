telecoms-operators-pledge-improved-service

Following the destruction of property during the #EndSARS protests, especially in Lagos, telecoms operators assured that no damage was done to their facilities.

The operators said except for those who have offices and have been running on franchise in some of the looted malls, there were no reported cases of damage to Base Tranceiver Stations (BTS) cables, among others.

Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, told The Guardian yesterday that no member had reported any damages to their facilities.

Also, President, Association of Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ATCON), Olusola Teniola, assured of improved service, saying: “We are happy to report that no members’ network infrastructure were willfully damaged.

“However, incidents relating to shops and outlets may have resulted in customer experience centres being impacted and mobile device retail outlets were affected due to looting, but generally we are unscathed.”