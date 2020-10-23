Daily News

Ten die in Ondo road accident

By
0
ten-die-in-ondo-road-accident
Views: Visits 0

Osagie Otabor, Akure

Ten persons have been killed in an accident that occurred at the Olu foam junction, along Ilesa-Akure-Owo highway, Àkúré, the Ondo State Capital

The accident was said to have occurred at night and involved a truck marked KJA 14 XW an eighteen seater bus marked USL 498 XB.

It was gathered that the accident occurred while the truck attempted to avoid a collision with an okada rider.

READ ALSO: #EndSARS: Hoodlums release 58 inmates in Ondo

Witnesses said the trailer eventually crushed the okada rider before colliding with the bus

The corpses of the victims were said to have been deposited at UNIMED Teaching Hospital in Àkúré

Watch: Burna Boy Discusses #EndSARS Protest With Sky News

Previous article

Lagosians live in fear as touts take over unsecured city

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News