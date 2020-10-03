Teni, Nancy Isime, Denrele, party as TCM Brand relaunches

By Olaitan Ganiu

TOP Nigerian entertainers led by Teni the entertainer, Nancy Isime, Derenle, and BamBam joined the management of fast-rising clothing line, TCM Brand, as it relaunches.

The clothing line played host to dozens of Nigerian celebrities, influencers, powerbrokers, and the creme de la cream of the entertainment industry at the event which took place at the Pearl Garden, Lekki recently.

While Nancy Isime and Denrele Edun played the role of anchors at the show, music sensation, Olakira serenaded guests with his hit song, ‘In My Maserati’ among other tunes.

Also in attendance are Big Brother Naija ex-housemates such as Mike Edwards, Sir Dee, Esther, Jeff, Iyke, Geronimo, Khafi, Esther, and a host of others. Amidst fashion display and entertainment gallantry, the TCM Relaunch party rewards attendees in varying degrees. The clothing brand is owned by a savvy entrepreneur, Tessy Akpu. TCM brand specializes mostly in foreign feminine luxury outfits, shoes, and bags.