Tension as Police Officer Kills Colleague, Commits Suicide in Abuja

There was pandemonium at Mabushi community in Abuja on Saturday as a police officer on special protection duty at a residence shot his colleague dead.

It was learnt that the incident happened around 10 am after the two police officers engaged in banter on the #EndSARS protest.

The officer was allegedly drunk before the incident, and after he became aware of his action, he shot himself and died on the spot.

“The two police officers were arguing about the #EndSARS protest then we heard the sound of a gunshot. The other officer that was gunned down could be heard saying. ‘He has killed me,’ then he muttered some prayers and all went quiet,” he said.

He added that some police officers around the vicinity tried to intervene but before they couldn’t do anything, the police officer shot himself too.

“After the incident, another officer told us that there was no prior animosity between the two of them. So, we believe that is how Allah said they will both end their lives,” the source added.

He said the Mabushi Police Division was eventually called and their remains were evacuated from the scene.

When contacted, the FCT police command’s spokesperson, ASP Mariam Yusuf, declined comments.

