tension-in-abuja-over-likely-hoodlum-attacks

By Nicholas Kalu, Abuja

There is tension in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja over imminent attacks on some settlements like Dutse Alhaji, Apo and Gudu by hoodlums.

The miscreants, who have been attacking #ENDSARS protesters in Abuja, have caused several deaths in the nation’s capital in the past week.

They have been seen conveyed around in trucks and buses.

On Thursday, policemen were mobilised to the Gudu Market following reports of the killing of an unnamed man in the market on Thursday, suspectedly by the thugs.

Traders had deserted their shops for fear of random attacks.

Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Tuesday ordered for riot police to be deployed nationwide to safeguard lives and property, but many still do not seem assuaged.

It was also learnt residents were taking measures to protect themselves.

Also, people were leaving the affected areas for their safety, it was gathered.