Terror on wheels

DELE ADEOLUWA

Heavy duty vehicles, especially fuel and gas tankers as well as haulage trailers, are fast becoming a terror, a nuisance of fatal repercussions. They are emerging as one of the most potent agents of mass death and destruction in our climes.

Indeed, the frequent rate they are exploding and crashing these days is bothersome. The carnage that results from those accidents is simply petrifying.

Fuel tankers are the worst culprits. They erupt into flames easily because of their highly inflammable content. And when they do, the devastation is usually massive. The resultant conflagration consumes everything in its wake. As the spilled inflammable content gushes out and seeps into every available channel in its course, the inferno that erupts moves with the speed of lightning, spitting mass death and destruction.

When trailers, in their own case, lose control and crash or skid off the road, the damage they cause as they bulldoze their way either into a ditch or blind alley is indescribable. If it happens in a populated area, houses are reduced into sheer rubble; vehicles are smashed into a mangled mess and human casualties are reduced into unsightly pieces.

What really is amiss? One of the easily discernible causes of tanker and trailer accidents is the terrible state of the roads. And it is a national malaise. Most of the federal roads across the country, for example, have slid into an embarrassing state of disrepair.

Many of those roads are dotted with potholes, which, in some cases, are the size of craters. Some of the major roads also have manholes and gullies, reducing them into snaking, dreary pathways.

In many states and cities, the state and feeder roads do not fare better. Many inter- city and intra-city roads today are a study in incredulous neglect. One of the challenges is that, even though many of these roads are rehabilitated once in a while, without proper drainage channels in most cases, erosion steals in and gradually ‘eats’ them up. They eventually slide into potholes, craters and muddy puddles that make driving on them a nightmare.

It is thus easy for fuel tankers and haulage trailers to tilt dangerously and crash, especially if they are loaded, because of the way they are built. It is more so for trailers conveying containers that are not properly fastened onto the trunks of the long vehicles.

When a trailer falls this way, the immediate victims are usually the smaller vehicles that are unlucky to be found by the sides. What results is better left to the imagination. That was the case in Oshodi, Lagos, sometime last year when 13 passengers of a commuter bus were crushed to death; the container being conveyed by a trailer tilted at a bad portion of the road undergoing repair and fell on the passenger bus. It was such a ghoulish sight!

If it is a tanker that is involved, it usually spills its content on the road and most times explodes with fatal consequences.

On September 8, five houses and 49 shops were gutted by fire in an explosion that occurred at Lambata town, Gawa Babangida Local Government Area of Niger State when a tanker loaded with 36,000 litres of petrol collided with a trailer.

Eye-witnesses said the head-on collision occurred when the two heavy duty vehicles were trying to avoid a bad portion of the road and neither of them was prepared to stop for the other. So, in their attempt to meander away from the failed portion of the road, they collided. Mercifully, however, no life was lost in the collision because most of the traders in the area did not open their shops.

On Wednesday, September 23, at least 25 persons, including nine primary school pupils, died when a gas tanker exploded opposite a filling station along Lokoja-Zariagi highway in Kogi State. Some of the victims are said to be students of the Kogi State Polytechnic.

Again, 20 persons were burnt to death along the Benin-Sapele-Warri highway in Delta State on July 23, when a tanker carrying petrol fell and exploded around the popular Jojo Junction of the road. The tanker was also trying to avoid a bad portion of the road when it fell and burst into flames.

The casualties were occupants of the 10 vehicles that were trapped in the uncontrollable fire. An undisclosed number of persons were also critically injured in the tanker fire.

However, the state of the roads is not the only culprit. The drivers of many of these vehicles usually travel for days on the roads, covering hundreds of kilometres. Denied adequate sleep, they drive in a drowsy state. This way, they are easily susceptible to accidents.

Governments at both the federal and state levels have made several moves to regulate the activities of these drivers but with minimal success. The Lagos State government and operators of these vehicles have, for example, had to engage in rounds of altercation in the government’s attempt to control the activities of the operatives.

One of such measures was banning them from plying the roads during the day time in order to mitigate the rate of accidents they cause. But the measure has been observed in the breach. The vehicles, in spite of this regulation, are still moving in large numbers during the day time, meandering dangerously in the midst of other vehicles.

It is important that the carnage these vehicles cause is reduced. So, the regulatory authorities concerned should intensity their monitoring of these vehicles, while the federal and state governments should accord repairing failed roads that concern them, the needed priority.