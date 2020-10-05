Terrorists, sponsors won’t see 2021 – Adeboye

By Adeola Ogunlade

Terrorists and their sponsors won’t live to see 2021, General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye has declared.

He warned them to desist from their nefarious activities or face the wrath of God within a stipulated time.

He also called on those who take delight in choking Nigeria to death and embezzle funds meant for improvement to have a change of heart or meet their waterloo.

Adeboye gave the stern warnings during the Special Monthly Thanksgiving service to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence at RCCG headquarters, Throne of Grace, Ebute-Metta, Lagos on Sunday.

The theme of the service was “Let God arise”.

He also warned countries pretending to love Nigeria but are plotting to destroy her to stop their insidious and myopic tendencies, adding that God will deal with them.

“There are some people buying weapons for those that are carrying guns who are causing havoc here and there and there are also some nations that are befriending our nation that are not truly our friend, who want us to borrow money so much that we would not be able to repay, knowing fully well that an average borrower would be the servant of the lender as long as he remains a debtor.

“These enemy nations manufacture guns, bullets and rejoice when we have problem so that we can come and buy guns and bullets to kill our people. Every terrorists and every sponsor of terrorists in Nigeria would not see the New Year,” he stated.

Adeboye lamented the conditions of the nation after 60 years and asked God should arise and end the stagnation.

Adeboye however stated Nigeria has reasons to thank God at 60, stating “if not for God, what will Nigeria be saying now? The experts expect us to be dyeing like chicken but God did not allow it to happen.”