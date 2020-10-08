Texas Border Patrol agents find 13 illegal immigrants packed into cardboard boxes in a van

By Joe Davies For Mailonline

Published: 12:58 EDT, 8 October 2020 | Updated: 13:04 EDT, 8 October 2020

Thirteen immigrants were found packed into cardboard boxes in a van in Texas after crossing the border from Mexico.

The immigrants were found squashed into the boxes which were sealed with Scotch tape at a checkpoint north of Laredo on Interstate Highway 35 on October 3.

During the immigration inspection of the driver and front seat passenger, a sniffer dog alerted Border Patrol officers to the back of the van.

Agents discovered several tape-sealed boxes in the van’s cargo area in a second inspection, with the immigrants found hidden inside.

Thirteen immigrants were found packed into cardboard boxes in a van at a checkpoint north of Laredo on Interstate Highway 35, Texas, after crossing the border from Mexico

The undocumented immigrants from Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, and Ecuador have been arrested.

Pictures show at least two people, a topless man and a woman wearing pearls, crouched in one of the boxes.

A US citizen who was driving the rental van carrying the immigrants is in custody but was not yet been identified.

None of the immigrants were wearing personal protective equipment but they were medically screened and not in need of further medical attention.

Agents discovered several tape-sealed boxes in the van’s cargo area in a second inspection, with the immigrants found hidden inside

The van was seized at an immigration checkpoint north of Laredo (pictured) on Interstate Highway 35

The van was towed at the owner’s expense.

US Border Patrol Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J Hudak said: ‘Despite the increase of COVID-19 infections among detainees, smugglers continue to endanger the people they exploit for profit.

‘Once again we have seen a criminal human smuggling case in which smugglers packed illegal aliens inside enclosed containers, this time boxes.

‘These inhumane conditions are totally contrary to every practice that our country is following to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and puts our agents and community at risk of infection.’

18 immigrants were found behind a false wall in a van at the same checkpoint in Laredo the previous day

In a Border Patrol bust at the same checkpoint in Laredo the previous day, 18 immigrants were found behind a false wall in a van.

They were similarly found without medical protective equipment after a sniffer dog alerted officers to the back of the van.

Both the driver and the passenger of the van were arrested as well as the 18 other undocumented immigrants after being medically evaluated.

US Customs and Border Patrol said: ‘With a noted increase in COVID-19 infections among detainees, the smuggling and housing of large groups of individuals in close quarters without PPE not only endangers the people being smuggled, but the safety of our Nation.’