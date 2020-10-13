Texas cops search for man who has tried to abduct FOUR women at random in five days

By Andrew Court For Dailymail.com

Texas police are hunting a man who tried to kidnap four women within the span of five days amid fears he could strike again.

The suspect – who is Hispanic and aged somewhere between 25 and 40 – first pounced on a 60-year-old woman in downtown Galveston on September 20.

According to the victim, the man got out of his car and approached her shortly after 9 pm, prompting her to flee on foot.

The woman was able to make it back to the safety of her nearby apartment, but the suspect began circling the block continuing to look for her.

The victim was able to snap a photo of the man’s vehicle from her window, which she handed over to police.

Investigators say the man was driving a maroon 2010 Honda Accord with a child’s seat in the back.

Less than an hour later, the offender struck again, just several blocks away from the site of the first attempted abduction.

The suspect pulled over in his car and asked a 45-year-old woman for directions. He then got out of the vehicle, grabbed the woman, and attempted to push her inside.

The woman managed to run off, but not before the suspect tackled her to the ground.

At that point, she screamed loudly, prompting the man to return to his vehicle and speed off.

Five days later, on September 25, the suspect is believed to have struck again.

A similar looking man in a near-identical vehicle stopped and approached a man and two women all aged in their twenties.

The suspect allegedly told the trio that he ‘just wanted the girls’, before a fight ensued and he fled back to his car.

‘Repeated attempts in short amount of time is a scary aspect to me … and very aggressive,’ Galveston Police Detective Michelle Sollenberger told KHOU 11 on Tuesday.

The police have now released a composite sketch of the suspect based on descriptions from the victims.

The man is believed to be between 5ft 3in to 5ft 5in tall, and is slim but muscular.

The incidents have left both locals and visitors rattled.

‘To be afraid to come outside, because someone’s going to grab you is disgusting,’ one local told ABC 13.

A visitor the area concurred.

‘It’s very scary. It makes you think about, worry about trafficking that kind of thing.”