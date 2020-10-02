Texas man, 22, is arrested for buying alcohol for three teens who then got into a fatal crash

By Matthew Wright For Dailymail.com

Published: 16:51 EDT, 2 October 2020 | Updated: 17:21 EDT, 2 October 2020

Kaenan Garms, 19, (pictured) is one of the three teens killed in a crash after Carlos Thompson, of Odessa, bought them alcohol

Police in Texas have charged a 22-year-old man in connection to a fatal crash that resulted in the death of three teens, and two others suffering serious injury.

Carlos Thompson, of Odessa, has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of purchase of alcohol for a minor.

He turned himself in to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center, the Odessa Police Department shared in a release.

Three teens, identified as 18-year-old Evan Hill of Odessa, 19-year-old Andrew Nading and 19-year-old Kaenan Garms of Odessa, died in the fatal crash on September 19, at 52nd Street and Clover in North Odessa.

Nading had been driving a GMC Terrain that struck a F-150 being driven by Garms, who had run a stop sign just moments prior. Nading was taken to a local hospital but died once there.

Benjamin Luna, the 19-year-old front seat passenger of the gray GMC Terrain, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. D’Morriyon Breaux, 18 and the front seat passenger in the F-150, is also in the hospital.

Initial investigation revealed that alcohol was a possible contributing factor, authorities said.

Evan Hill, of Odessa, (left) and 19-year-old Andrew Nading (right) also died in the crash on September 19

An investigation revealed that Thompson purchased booze for the group, meeting with them in a local park to give them the alcohol

Further investigation revealed that Thompson purchased the booze from a local grocery store. He would then meet up with two of the minors in Sherwood Park, where he gave them the alcohol.

All of the minors had been at the same party, prior to the crash.

A citation has also been issued to the person who was responsible for throwing the party where the group had attended, police shared. =