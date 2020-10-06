World News

Texas Police Officer Charged With Murder in Fatal Shooting of Black Man

By
0
Post Views: Visits 5

Officer Shaun Lucas was arrested by the Texas Rangers, which said his actions were “not objectionably reasonable.”

Jannik Sinner’s First Sport Was Skiing. It’s Helped Him Play Fearlessly in Tennis.

Previous article

Saraki’s Constituency Projects: Flood ravages Kwara communities despite millions spent on erosion control

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News