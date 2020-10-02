Texas Tech softball coach created a ‘toxic’ atmosphere and oversaw three baptisms

An internal review of the Texas Tech softball program in the wake of coach Adrian Gregory’s resignation has revealed allegations of player abuse and racial insensitivity as well as religious freedom issues and even baptisms.

‘The head coach was described as a mentor and having an overall positive impact on the student-athletes’ lives, during and after college,’ read a report from the internal probe. ‘Others gave a far more negative review and used terms such as toxic, negative, and one in which the head coach had favorites and was controlling, including when they traveled home and who they lived with.’

The school released its report Wednesday following interviews with 29 unidentified people between August 20 and September 21. Gregory resigned on September 22, saying only that it was ‘best to part ways’ amid a USA Today report that the program was the subject of school inquiry into the well-being of its players, three of whom were allegedly grabbed by their Coach.

In total, there were three reported baptisms at the team facility involving two players and associate head coach Sam Marder, the latter of whom is Jewish.

One player, Trenity Edwards, provided video of her baptism to USA Today.

‘What brought me to Christ, honestly, was this team and Coach G,’ Edwards said in the video, referring to Gregory.

The baptism was performed by Brandi Cantrell, a Fellowship of Christian Athletes volunteer chaplain, according to USA Today. However, Gregory was reportedly present.

Yvonne Whaley, a junior on the Red Raiders, is also said to have been baptized.

One religious freedom issue detailed in the Texas Tech report dealt with the team’s faith-based activities, which were ‘not communicated definitively as being voluntary.’

The report also mentioned issues with racial insensitivity.

‘One incident involved two student-athletes, one white and the other black,’ the report explained. ‘As told by most of those interviewed, the incident took place while student-athletes were waiting to take batting practice. The black student-athlete was told by a coach to move ahead in the line so she could go work on a different skill after hitting. The white student-athlete then made a comment to the black student-athlete telling her, “Get to the back of the line Rosa [Parks].”

‘Some of those interviewed thought the comments made by the White student-athlete were meant jokingly and were out of character, but all believed the comment was completely inappropriate.’

Associate coach Leticia Olivarez (right), told Texas Tech officials Gregory (left) grabbed her arm so hard during the 2019 season that it left bruises. Gregory denied that accusation in the Texas Tech internal review report

Texas Tech runner Trenity Edwards (44) celebrates her home run against Baylor with her teammates during an NCAA softball game on Friday, April 12, 2019 in Waco. Edwards, along with one teammate and assistant coach, was reportedly baptized at the team’s facility

Despite the reaction to the comment, Gregory, who was not present at the time of the incident, declined to discuss the issue with the team.

The three ‘grabbing’ allegations had previously been reported by USA Today, but were also investigated by Texas Tech.

‘During a game in New Orleans, another student-athlete reported being lifted by the shoulders and moved to the point that she almost fell,’ read the Texas Tech report. ‘There was no other corroboration to this report and the head coach denied the incident.’

Edwards and Brooke Blackwell, who were members of the 2019 Red Raiders team, previously told USA Today they saw Gregory grab a player last season and a former assistant coach, Leticia Olivarez, told school officials Gregory grabbed her arm so hard during the 2019 season that it left bruises

Both Trenity Edwards (left) and Yvonne Whaley (right) were reportedly baptized

Gregory denied that accusation in the Texas Tech internal review report.

‘I have never physically grabbed a student-athlete or coach in any way that would cause harm or injury to them,’ she said. ‘I would never cross that line. As a coach, the safety and trust of my student-athletes are my utmost priorities.’

There were also concerns about Gregory’s practice of issuing performance contracts related to players’ weight loss and overall conditioning.

‘Late in the review process it was learned that two student-athletes were subject to performance contracts in March 2018 which were specifically aimed at weight loss with a goal of losing one pound per week,’ read the report.

‘If the goal was not met, an extra 30 minutes of conditioning each morning, while wearing a heart rate monitor, would be required in the designated week. Of that 30 minutes, 20 minutes were to be at 80% of maximum heart rate or higher while 10 minutes could be 70 to 80% range of maximum heart rate.

‘The events surrounding this contract are unclear to the review team, but were quite concerning. One student-athlete reported she was sent a text by the head coach to meet and at the meeting she was “blindsided and forced” to sign the contract, and failing to do so would lead to her no longer being on the team.’

ADRIAN GREGORY RESPONSE TO INTERNAL TEXAS TECH PROBE As a head coach, I am responsible for the culture of my softball team. I have been a part of programs with amazing cultures and a part of programs that struggled. Culture can also turn quickly, which is how I would describe my experience at Texas Tech University. During this past year, I was aware of the issues that were raised in this program review. I had addressed each issue immediately and I believed each had been resolved or were a work in progress. Last fall, I scheduled monthly ‘check-in’ meetings with each student-athlete to invest in building communication and to demonstrate my commitment to each athlete. I assigned five to six athletes to a small group for bi-weekly staff check-ins to talk about their life in and outside of softball. From all the team dinners at my home to the encouraging notes I have placed in their lockers, I care about and value my players as people. While I was focused on improving the team’s culture and making positive changes, that work was interrupted when our academic year was cut short and spring sports were canceled. This was a difficult time for all spring student-athletes. After a strong homestand where our pitcher threw a perfect game, followed by a great team bonding trip competing in Hawaii, our team was devastated by the abrupt end to our 2020 season. We spent the remainder of the spring and summer trying to strengthen relationships virtually, but this kind of work is most effective when done in person. Upon our return to campus, we navigated COVID restrictions, a high level of scrutiny on our athletic department, reuniting the team after six months apart and welcoming seven new players. Even with those challenges, I believed that we were making progress. I, along with the students-athletes, were learning and becoming a more cohesive unit. As this program review unfolded, which included my two-hour interview with the panel, it became apparent to me that a change in leadership was in the team’s best interest. For anyone involved in athletics, walking away runs contrary to our instinct and ethos. For anyone who is a parent, sacrificing for the people you care about the most often overrides what you want to do. Taking many factors into consideration, I made the difficult decision to step down. Having received this review summary yesterday, I would like to address a few specific points I stand by the public comments that I made a couple of weeks ago: I have never physically grabbed a student-athlete or coach in any way that would cause harm or injury to them. I would never cross that line. As a coach, the safety and trust of my student-athletes are my utmost priorities…

The second alleged racially inappropriate incident involved a comment during practice, at which I was not present. It was made by a student-athlete in 2018 who is no longer with the program, but who did apologize to the individual to whom she addressed the comment and apologized to her teammates during a players-only meeting. I met with players to follow up on this incident with a clear sense, at the time, that this was an important learning moment for all of us. Some of our team’s recent progress in building a better culture included This experience has taught me a lot as a coach and a person. I regret not being able to continue to coach these incredible student-athletes. I wish them nothing but the best.

Texas Tech’s Rocky Johnson Field, where Adrian Gregory coached up until last month

CLAIMS AGAINST TEXAS TECH COACH MARLENE STOLLINGS AND HER STAFF The claims against Texas Tech women’s basketball coach Marlene Stollings and her staff include the following: Players were pushed to maintain an elevated heart rate during play, which resulted in two players refusing to take over-the-counter painkillers for fear of decreasing theirs

Three foreign players over the last two seasons were ridiculed and threatened by coaches

Brazil native Marcella LaMark was told by Stollings that her poor conditioning was ‘dangerous’ to the team

Center Emma Merriweather was criticized by coaches for her battle with depression, which was later diagnosed

Now-former strength and conditioning coach Ralph Petrella sexually harassed five players. He denies the misconduct, but resigned in March (Source: USA Today)

Texas Tech’s athletic department recently dealt with similar problems in the women’s basketball program.

In early August, Texas Tech fired basketball coach Marlene Stollings after a scathing report alleging a culture of abuse in her program.

Players made claims of abuse over the past two years in season-ending exit interviews that were obtained through an open records request by The Intercollegiate, an investigative media outlet for college sports.

The details were published by USA Today. Over her two years in charge, 12 of 21 players left the program, including seven recruited under Stollings, according to the report.

After the report was published, Hocutt said he spent more than an hour meeting with players and more than two hours in talks with players and coaches and that those discussions would continue Thursday. The firing was announced late Thursday.

The pandemic-shortened season that ended in March was Stollings’ second at Texas Tech. She had previously turned around the programs at Minnesota and VCU and has done the same with the Red Raiders, a once-proud program that has fallen on hard times. Texas Tech finished 18-11 in Stollings´ second season after going 7-23 the year before she arrived.

Emma Merriweather, who transferred to Kansas, said she was mocked about her weight in front of men’s basketball players and admonished over showing signs of depression, with which she was later diagnosed.

Merriweather also claims Stollings took away her emotional support dog, Mickey, and gave it to a booster, arguing that the canine would be a distraction from basketball.

The 6ft5 center had intended to register Mickey as an emotional support pet to help in her battle with depression.

‘Coach pulled me aside after a week of owning him to tell me that he was going to distract me from basketball,’ Merriweather wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. ‘I begged her to let me keep him and explained why I needed him, but she said no, that she would buy me whatever dog I wanted after I graduated.

A law firm, Holland & Knight, is also conducting an overall review of the athletic department.