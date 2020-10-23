texas-woman,-109,-born-before-women’s-suffrage,-urges-people-to-vote

By Snejana Farberov For Dailymail.com

Having been born a full decade before women’s suffrage in the US, retired Texas teacher Earline Hart Andrews has never missed an election, and even the coronavirus pandemic could not stop her from going to the poll.

At age 109, Andrews is one of the oldest registered voters in the Lone Star state and has cast ballots in nearly two dozen presidential elections over the past 90 years.

On Thursday, Andrews, aided by a walker, arrived at her local polling station at the Dan Echols Center in North Richland Hills and voted early in the November general election.

On her way out, a beaming Andrews was gifted with a bouquet of red carnations and had her picture taken, reported DFW CBS.

While she could have mailed in her ballot, especially in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Andrews said she wanted to exercise her right to vote in person.

‘I vote every [election] year,’ the sprightly centenarian said. ‘If I have to be carried to the polls, I get to vote.’

Andrews urged others to follow her lead and perform their civic duty.

‘We think one little vote might not make a difference, but it makes a lot of difference,’ she argued.

Andrews is a well-known figure in her community, being the oldest living graduate of Northwestern State University, reported Tyler Morning Telegraph.

She earned a degree in education from the school in 1931 and spent the next four decades working as a teacher before retiring in 1975.

Andrews is set to celebrate her 110th birthday next Wednesday.