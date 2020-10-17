World News

Thailand Curtails Mass Transit as Protesters Defy Gathering Ban

Feliz Solomon in Singapore and

Wilawan Watcharasakwet in Bangkok

Authorities in Thailand shut down almost all mass rail transit in the capital of Bangkok as thousands of antigovernment protesters took to the streets, defying a ban on large public gatherings for the third consecutive day.

A mass demonstration initially planned for a single location on Saturday was rerouted to the sites of three transit stations throughout the city center, with protesters chanting “Prayuth get out,” a reference to the prime minister, and flashing a three-finger gesture that has become a symbol of resistance…

