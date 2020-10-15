Thailand Issues Emergency Decree After Protesters Heckle Royal Motorcade

SINGAPORE—Thailand issued an emergency decree banning gatherings of more than five people, seeking to end student-led protests that have grown bolder in challenging the government and the country’s powerful monarchy.

Thursday’s decree came a day after thousands of people gathered in the capital, Bangkok, and marched to the government headquarters, where they camped out overnight. At one point, as the queen’s motorcade passed, protesters jeered and chanted “the people’s taxes,” a reference to the royal family’s luxurious lifestyle.

…