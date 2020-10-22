Breaking News

Thailand Withdraws Emergency Decree to Defuse Youth-Led Protests

Thailand lifted an emergency decree issued last week that banned public gatherings, a reversal that embattled Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said was a good-faith gesture aimed at defusing protests against his administration.

Thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets every day since the decree was passed on Oct. 15, defying government orders and calling for Mr. Prayuth’s resignation. Police responded by arresting key organizers of the youth-led movement, which is seeking greater democracy, and used water cannons…

