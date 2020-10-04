The benefit of freedom – Part 2

There are responsibilities for those who have received the jubilee revelation. Almighty God expected them to fully reflect on the landmark year, and exercise utmost responsibility in a manner that e enabled them to ensure that they did not “oppress one another” in the year of jubilee. As divine freedom comes, it should be shared with others. The Lord wants everyone to dwell in safety in the year of jubilee. There should not be any grudge against one another in the year of jubilee.

The year of jubilee is a time to enjoy freedom and allow others to enjoy theirs. Those in positions of authority should reflect on the divine command and not “rule over [their subordinates] with rigour; but shall fear thy God.” There should be love among the people of God, between the leaders and the led, between the rulers and those under authority. There should be a change on how issues are viewed.

In Israel, those who had been imprisoned are released in the year of jubilee to enjoy freedom. In the same way, if there had been any kind of imprisonment in the family, there should be release and reunion now at this time of jubilee. “Learn to do well; seek judgment, relieve the oppressed, judge the fatherless, plead for the widow.” As the Lord has come to give jubilee and release, it is time to recover everything that has been lost.

All Israelites who have been abjectly poor that they sold their possessions reclaimed or redeemed them in the year of jubilee. The year of jubilee is when the Lord fulfils “the desire of them that fear him: he will also hear their cry, and will save them”.

Before the year of jubilee, people search for God and His blessings but in the year of jubilee, God and His blessings search for His people. The story of King David’s kindness to Mephibosheth illustrates divine kindness to His people in the year of jubilee. The condition of David’s kindness was not tied to Mephibosheth’s righteousness, “for I will surely shew thee kindness for Jonathan thy father’s sake and will restore thee all the land of Saul thy father; and thou shalt eat bread at my table continually.” And true to the king’s promise, Mephibosheth began to “eat continually at the king’s table”.

Those who know their rights and what God has done for them will eat at God’s table continually because Christ has made them qualified. Jubilee year has come and there will be celebration but we need to appreciate what God has done in pouring out His blessings upon His people in the year of jubilee.



Further Reading (King James Version): Leviticus 25:14,17,18,39-43; Isaiah 1:16-19; Leviticus 25:32,35; Psalm 145:9,14,16,18,19; 2 Samuel 9:1-9,13.