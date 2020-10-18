World News The Challenges of Remote Learning for Children Who Stutter By Jenny Marder 41 seconds ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 Feeling put on the spot on a video screen when you can’t get words out can be intimidating. Experts offer advice. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments