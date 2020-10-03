The Crown series four FIRST LOOK: Emma Corrin is the spitting image of Princess Diana

Fans of The Crown have been given the first look at Princess Diana’s wedding dress for the upcoming fourth series.

Actress Emma Corrin was the spitting image of the Princess of Wales in a newly released image posted to the show’s official Twitter account on Saturday.

Alongside the picture, the caption read: ‘A first glimpse of Princess Diana’s wedding dress. Emmy award-winning costume designer Amy Roberts wanted to capture the same spirit and style of David & Elizabeth Emanuel’s original design, without creating a replica for Emma Corrin.’

The star, 24, was dressed as Lady Diana Spencer in her replica of the large ruffled Emmanuel wedding dress from the 1981 nuptials, giving fans a full front-view of the look of the gown.

Blushing bride: Fans of The Crown have been given the first look at Princess Diana’s wedding dress for the upcoming fourth series. Left is Emma Corrin in the replica and right Princess Diana on her wedding day

Exciting! Alongside the picture released to the show’s official Twitter account on Saturday, the caption read: ‘A first glimpse of Princess Diana’s wedding dress’

The engagement and early marriage of Charles and Diana will be one of the main focuses of the award-winning drama’s fourth run, along with Charles’ feelings for Camilla Parker Bowles – played by Emerald Fennell.

Fans went wild over the newly released image on social media, with many commenting that they had to do a double take looking at the shot as the likeness was so striking.

One wrote: ‘She really looks like Diana, I had to do a double take!’, while another excitedly said: ‘I’m screaming and one step closer to collapse’ at the sight of the dress.

Highly-anticipated: The engagement and early marriage of Charles and Diana will be one of the main focuses of the award-winning drama’s fourth run, along with Charles’ feelings for Camilla Parker Bowles – played by Emerald Fennell

Another astounded Twitter user said: ‘YESSS they’re killing it’, while another simply posted ‘omg I just collapsed’.

At the wedding – which was held at St Paul’s Cathedral – Diana wore an antique lace and ivory silk taffeta gown with a with a 25-foot (7.62 m) long train. The dress was valued at valued at £151,000.

The Crown Series Four will be released on Netflix on Sunday, November 15, and will see dark times for the royals as they face yet more political and social upheaval.

In an interview with The Times on Saturday, Emma said the public expectation around her role has been ‘overwhelming since the beginning’, before adding that wants to do Diana ‘proud’.

Impressed! Fans went wild over the newly released images on social media, with many commenting that they had to do a double take looking at the images as the likeness was so striking

She said: ‘I know that’s strange and cheesy, but I feel like I know her.’

‘Drawing on my experience, not that I’ve experienced that kind of self-harm, but mental health in general, it can lead you down a very dark path when you’re struggling to cope, when things feel out of control.

‘Diana very much doesn’t have the love and comfort and attention she needs from the man she loves or the family, who aren’t really acting as a family to her. There is a build-up of emotion she can’t deal with and making herself sick is a way of taking back control.’

Last week The Crown released more first look images, showcasing the Royal Family thrown into an era of political change ahead of the new series.

Wow! Last week The Crown released more first look snaps, showcasing the Royal Family thrown into an era of political change, ahead of series four’s release on November 15 (Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor portraying Prince Charles and Princess Diana at the Royal Opera House in March 1981)

Outing: Diana wore a similar black strapless dress when she and Charles were pictured at the same iconic venue (in March 1981) for a charity recital

The images show Emma as Diana making a glamorous entrance at the Royal Opera House in 1981, alongside her husband Charles, (Josh O’Connor) while another features Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, on the historic moment she enters Downing Street after being elected as Prime Minister in 1979.

Emma looks just like Diana when she replicates her visit to the Royal Opera House for a charity recital – and while Emma wears a purple gown in the scenes, Diana famously wore a very similar design, in black.

It is the first of two images to feature the so-called ‘People’s Princess’ as another also features her in a sophisticated cream ensemble being surrounded by photographers, while wearing a yellow suit.

Another picture showcases the moment Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher arrived at Downing Street in 1979 after being elected for the first time, supported by her proud husband Denis (played by Stephen Boxer).

Historic: Gillian Anderson is seen as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, depicting the moment she arrived at Downing Street in 1979 after being elected for the first time, supported by her proud husband Denis (Stephen Boxer)

Moment in history: Thatcher became the first woman in UK history to be elected Prime Minister in the late 1970s, and ran the UK’s government for over a decade (pictured in 1979)

Helena Bonham Carter can be seen depicting Princess Margaret during a particularly pensive moment, as she adjust to life in Mustique following the end of her marriage to Anthony Armstrong-Jones.

Some of the key moments featured have been given artistic licence and do not exactly replicate images taken of the Royal Family.

One example of this is a picture of Olivia Colman, playing the Queen at the Royal Variety performance in 1984, alongside Tobias Menzies, who plays her husband Prince Phillip.

In reality the royal couple did not attend the annual showcase until the following year.

Guests of honour: The Queen herself (Olivia Colman), and her husband Prince Philip (Tobias Menzies) are pictured attending the Royal Variety performance in 1984

Slight error: The Royal Variety performance that petered slightly in accuracy, as in reality the Queen did not attend in 1984, but was a guest of honour the following year (pictured in 1985)

Erin Doherty also features in an image of Princess Anne wearing a striking white and yellow floral ensemble with a matching fascinator, which she famously wore to Diana and Charles’ wedding in 1981.

The Queen and Charles also appear to be in the midst of a dramatic exchange in one image, while another shows Marion Bailey as the beloved Queen Mother during a public engagement.

The Crown’s fourth series will document Diana’s blossoming romance with Prince Charles, as the trailer features the moment she emerges to greet an army of photographers, along with crowds cheering her name as she travels the world on behalf of the monarchy.

Sartorial chic: The collection features two images of the so-called ‘People’s Princess’ as another also shows Emma’s Diana in a cream ensemble being surrounded by photographers

Concerned: Helena Bonham Carter is seen as Princess Margaret during a particularly pensive moment, as she adjusts to life in Mustique following the end of her marriage to Anthony Armstrong-Jones

Posed: Princess Margaret seen clutching a bunch of flowers while in her favourite holiday destination Mustique in 1985

Royal entrance: Another image shows Princess Anne (played by Erin Doherty) wearing a striking white and yellow floral ensemble with a matching fascinator, which she famously wore to Diana and Charles’ wedding in 1981

Gorgeous: The Royal (pictured arriving for the wedding with Princess Margaret in 1981) famously re-wore her yellow and white floral dress her cousin’s wedding 27 years later in 2008

This includes Diana’s 1983 tour of Australia, when she famously donned a beautiful fuchsia pink dress, which featured prominently in series four’s first trailer, which was released last month.

The preview ended with a glimpse of Diana’s iconic David Emmanuel wedding dress, which will take centre stage as The Crown recreates her historic 1981 wedding.

The Crown Series Four will begin as the 1970s are drawing to a close, with the Royal Family preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles who is still unmarried at 30.

At odds: Another image shows Olivia’s Queen Elizabeth in the midst of a tense exchange with her son Charles, (O’Connor) as the series prepares to document his blossoming relationship with Diana

The real family: Prince Charles was pictured with Queen Elizabeth II, in 1969 in similar queen tweed clothing

Gorgeous: The fourth series will once again feature Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles, (left) who can be seen in the above image during a scene filmed at Australia House in Aldwych

Iconic: While there are no pictures of a young Camilla taken at Australia House, she was sporting a similar look when she was pictured (right) with Diana (left) in August 1997 at Ludlow racecourse

Beloved: Another snap shows Marion Bailey as the beloved Queen Mother during a public engagement

The British nation is struggling with the impact of the divisive policies introduced by Britain’s first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Tensions between the Prime Minister and the Queen are expected to only get worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth.

A silver lining comes in the form of Charles’ fairytale romance with young Lady Diana, but behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided.

It’s here! The trailer for The Crown’s latest series showed Emma’s Diana dressed in her iconic David Emmanuel wedding gown (left in the trailer and right in 1981)

Beautiful: Emma’s casting was announced in April 2019, with creator Peter Morgan calling her ‘a brilliant talent who immediately captivated us when she came in for the part’ (Emma pictured left during filming and Diana pictured right in 1982)

Diana married Charles in 1981, and the couple welcomed sons William in 1982 and Harry in 1984. After separating in 1991, the couple divorced in 1996, with Diana then tragically killed in a car accident on 31st August 1997.

Emma’s casting was announced in April 2019, with The Crown’s creator Peter Morgan calling her ‘a brilliant talent who immediately captivated us when she came in for the part of Diana Spencer.’

Helena will once again appear as Princess Margaret, while Tobias will play Prince Phillip.

Josh will reprise his role as Prince Charles, expected to take centre stage this series due to his relationship with Diana.

Award-winning: Oscar-winner Olivia (L) is playing Queen Elizabeth II (pictured right in 1964) in series three and four of The Crown

Legendary: Helena Bonham Carter will once again portray Princess Margaret in the fourth series, depicting her life after divorcing Lord Anthony Armstrong-Jones (Helena left and Margaret right in 1987)

Royal man: Tobias Menzies will once again play The Duke Of Edinburgh Prince Philip (left) at a time when the Royal Family grows increasingly divided behind closed doors (Phillip pictured right in 1986)

To be wed: Josh O’Connor will depict Prince Charles (left), as the series depicts his turbulent marriage to Diana (Charles pictured right in 1984)

The series will also feature the ongoing issue of apartheid in South Africa, as well as the assassination of Lord Mountbatten (Charles Dance), and the miners’ strike of 1984-85.

Despite concerns that the series would be delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis, which brought much of the television industry to a halt, it seems the fourth season will be released as planned.

Bosses revealed back in March that filming was wrapped earlier than planned, though a majority of principle photography had already been completed.

Coronation: Claire Foy (L) played a young Queen Elizabeth II (pictured right in 1955) as she ascended the throne following her late father’s death during seasons one and two

Royal role: It’s also been announced that The Night Manager star Elizabeth Debicki has been cast as Princess Diana for The Crown’s final two series

Royally good: Imelda Staunton is to play the Queen in The Crown’s final two series. The 63-year-old will take over the role of Elizabeth II for seasons five and six of the Netflix drama

Congrats! Lesley Manville has been cast as Princess Margaret (right in 1966) for the fifth and sixth seasons of The Crown

From Pope to Prince: The Two Popes actor Jonathan Pryce has also been cast as Duke Of Edinburgh Prince Phillip (right earlier this year), and has said he is ‘confident’ to take on the ‘daunting’ role

It was recently announced that The Night Manager star Elizabeth Debicki has been cast as Princess Diana for The Crown’s final two series, while Jonathan Pryce was announced to be taking over the role of Prince Philip.

The actor, 73, will join the star-studded cast of the hit Netflix show and portray the royal through the 1990s and 2000s.

Jonathan has said that it will be ‘a joy’ to act alongside Imelda Staunton as the Queen and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

In The Crown’s first two series Claire Foy took on the role of Queen Elizabeth, while Prince Philip was played by Matt Smith, and Princess Margaret by Vanessa Kirby.

It was recently announced The Crown will run for six series instead of five.

Creator Peter revealed he decided to ‘return to the original plan,’ meaning Imelda will now appear for two series as an older Queen Elizabeth II.

Producers decided to a U-turn after their January announcement The Crown would end after its fifth series.

Peter said: ‘As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons.’

The Crown Series Four will be released on Netflix on Sunday, November 15th.