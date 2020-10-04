Death is the end of our earthly existence and nobody will escape it with exception of those believers who will be alive when the Lord Jesus will come. The Bible tells us that death is the end of all men. Today it can be the death of anybody and tomorrow it can be the death of another person. The house of mourning is the end of all flesh and the Bible says it is better to go to the house of mourning than to the house of feasting. Why does the Bible say so? It is so that you will be reminded the need to live right for God here on earth knowing that one day you will face eternity.

At the cemetery lie thousands of tombstones of men, women and children who have either lived for Christ or lived for Satan. In Genesis Chapter 5, the chorus “and he died” is mentioned eight times beginning with the death of the first man, Adam. In Genesis 5:27, the Bible said, “And all the days of Methuselah were nine hundred sixty and nine years: and he died.” Some people die as soon as they are born, some people live up to 100 years or more and some people live whatever years. The point remains, remind yourself that one of these days even you will be dead. Think about it and there is nothing anybody can do against it. Death is the way of all flesh.

One by one we shall be entering into a box. One old man in Old Umuahia, Abia State used to say “turn by turn.” As we bury the dead, we are waiting for our turn, tomorrow another person will bury us and they won’t take permission from us to bury our dead bodies. As we lie lifeless in the box during our funeral, we will be remembered either for how we lived for Christ or lived for Satan. One day, your corpse will become an embarrassment to everybody and if it is not quickly removed, the government may come to arrest your relatives because you will be frightening people.

If you have ever gone to the mortuary, you will see lifeless bodies scattered all over the place. They are littered naked and everywhere. Men and women, young and old are kept in the mortuary completely naked. Everyone whom they say have died breathed in and breathed out but when they tried to breathe in again, they discovered they cannot be able to do so. One day, you will lack the capacity of breathing in again.

When a person dies, the spirit departs but the body remains. Apostle Paul calls the body “this earthly tabernacle” in 2 Corinthians 5:1. The body is the housing and it is the house given to house the spirit of man. When you breathe your last breathe, the spirit departs. We don’t bury the spirit because we cannot put it into the casket. When the spirit departs, it goes straight into eternity. The question is; if you die now, where will you spend eternity?

It is the spirit and not the body that makes the decision to follow Christ. Have you given your life to Jesus? Are you living for Christ? Please, I beg you to give your life to Christ so that you will escape spending your eternity in Hell Fire.



Today’s Nugget: Death is the end of all flesh



Prayer: Lord, help me to live with eternity in view



Rev. Pastor Ejikeme Ejim, General Superintendent, Assemblies of God Nigeria.

