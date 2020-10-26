World News

The Font of Misinformation and Lies at Trump Campaign Rallies

By
0
the-font-of-misinformation-and-lies-at-trump-campaign-rallies
Views: Visits 0

A recent rally in Wisconsin was typical. In 90 minutes, President Trump made 131 false or inaccurate statements.

Why N.Y.C.’s Economic Recovery May Lag the Rest of the Country’s

Previous article

Supreme Court, Election 2020, U.S. Virus Surge: Your Monday Evening Briefing

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News