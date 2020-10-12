The God Squad author Paddy Doyle dies at 69

Paddy Doyle, the author of The God Squad and disability activist, has died at the age of 69.

Mr Doyle, who developed the neurological condition dystonia, a movement disorder characterised by muscle contractions, spent many years in St Michael’s Industrial School in Cappoquin, Co Waterford.

He was born in Wexford Hospital in May 1951, and his early years were happy, but his life was blighted by the death of his parents when he was four.

His mother died from breast cancer at the age of 43 and his father took his own life five weeks later.

Mr Doyle was then sent to St Michael’s, an experience he wrote about in The God Squad which was published in 1988.

The book was an immediate bestseller, winning the Sunday Tribune Arts Award for literature and the Dublin Lord Mayor’s Award.

It preceded by more than a decade the States of Fear documentary, which was broadcast on RTÉ in 1999.

That documentary by Mary Raftery is widely credited with beginning the process of exposing the regime of abuse and cruelty in residential institutions in the State.

Mr Doyle said he endured a brutal and cruel regime and suffered frequent beatings in the school. “You were beaten with a bamboo cane until you screamed, and then they believed the devil was out of you.”

When he was nine, he was sent to hospital and diagnosed with “post-polio” and underwent leg and brain surgery.

He became a strong advocate for people with disabilities and survivors of abuse. He is survived by his wife, three sons and six grandchildren.