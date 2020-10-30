Suri people have little contact with the outside world and are over 60 miles away from the nearest city

One of the fiercest indigenous tribes in the world, stick fighting and living off the land are the norm

By Sophie Tanno For Mailonline

Published: 12:02 EDT, 29 October 2020 | Updated: 12:04 EDT, 29 October 2020

Breathtaking images showcase the intricate floral headdresses and face paint of Ethiopia’s Suri tribeswomen.

The photos were taken in the Omo Valley, Ethiopia, by photographer Andrea Angrisani, 37, from Bologna, Italy, who spent three days with the tribe and captured them using a Nikon D850 camera.

Suri people live to the west of the Omo Valley and share a similar language to the Chai and Timaga ethnic groups.

One of the fiercest indigenous tribes in the world, stick fighting and living off the land are the norm for the Suri people, who own large herds of cattle.

A Suri woman with a lip plate in, left, and right, a Suri woman with intricate face paint and a floral headdress. At puberty, most young girls have their two lower teeth removed to get their lower lip pierced to insert faceplates. This usually happens a year before they are married

Two young girls are pictured with intricate floral headdresses and face paint int he Omo Valley, Ethiopia in images captured by Italian photographer Andrea Angrisani, 37

A Suri girl with a flower crown and face paint is pictured above. Suri people live to the west of the Omo Valley and share a similar language to the Chai and Timaga ethnic groups

They have little contact with the outside world and are over 60 miles away from the nearest city of Arba Minch, Ethiopia.

At puberty, most young girls have their two lower teeth removed to get their lower lip pierced to insert faceplates. This usually happens a year before they are married.

Sometimes four teeth are removed to allow for a bigger plate as it is believed that the size represents social and economic importance to the tribe.

Used as a status symbol, the larger the lip plate, the more cows the girl’s father can demand in dowry when his daughter marries – cattle are enormously important to the Suri people as a mark of wealth.

The Suri dress up in floral headdresses to attract tourists. One of the fiercest indigenous tribes in the world, stick fighting and living off the land are the norm for the Suri people, who own large herds of cattle

A young boy sits in the bushes with leaves decorating his body. Collectively, these groups are known as the Surma

Two Suri children sit up a tree with flowers in their hair, left. A Suri girl with a flower in her mouth, right

Although becoming less popular among the young, most women in the tribe have their bottom teeth removed and their lips pierced, then stretched, to allow the plates to be inserted – a right of passage carried out from as young as 12.

Women and children in the tribe also often decorate themselves with white clay patterns, and flowers on their heads.

The tribe inhabit the mountains of the Great Rift Valley in the plains of south-western Ethiopia and also pride themselves on the scars they carry – self inflicted using blades and plant sap.

A Suri child in an extravagant flower crown. At puberty, most young girls have their two lower teeth removed to get their lower lip pierced to insert faceplates. This usually happens a year before they are married

A Suri woman with scarification on her breast. ‘The Suri are very close to nature and adorn themselves with great spontaneity using plants, flowers, and branches,’ said Andrea

A child getting their face painted.’Suri are generally kind to visitors as they know they are highly regarded for their beautiful decorations,’ according to Andrea

‘The Suri are very close to nature and adorn themselves with great spontaneity using plants, flowers, and branches,’ said Andrea.

‘The decorations are probably born for practical reasons such as protection from the sun in a place where the solar radiation is very strong throughout the year.

‘When women walk from village to village, they often carry a branch to get some shade. Even the tradition of covering the body with clay and natural pigments probably arose to protect them from the sun or from mosquito bites.

‘These traditions born for practical reasons have then evolved in the elaboration of ever more complex decorations with flowers.

‘To an inattentive observer, it might seem that they have nothing to dress in but in reality they have an infinite wardrobe offered by nature every day.

‘Suri are generally kind to visitors as they know they are highly regarded for their beautiful decorations.

‘I believe that tribal people must be respected as human beings in modern societies, in control of their lives and lands, free to determine their own futures.’

Omo Valley is home to eight different tribes with a collective population of 200,000 people.