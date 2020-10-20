World News The Justice Dept.’s Lawsuit Against Google: Too Little, Too Late By Kara Swisher 2 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 The time to do anything substantive about the overwhelming power of the giant tech companies passed very long ago. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments