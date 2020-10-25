The last days of history – Part 35

Emeritus Prof. Mercy Olumide



The “man of sin” will be a world ruler, who will make a covenant with Israel seven years before the end of the age (Dan 9:27). (1) His true identification will be confirmed three and one-half years later, as he breaks his covenant with Israel, becomes the world ruler, declares himself to be God, desecrates the temple in Jerusalem (2Thes2: 4, 8-9) and devastates the Holy Land (Dan9: 27; 11: 36-45).

(2) The antichrist will declare himself to be God and will severely persecute those who remain loyal to Christ (Rev11: 6-7; 13: 7,15-18; Dan7: 8, 24-25). He will demand worship, evidently from a great temple that he uses as the centre of his pronouncements (Dan7: 8, 25; 8:4; 11:31, 36). Humans have sought this divine status since the beginning of creation (2Thes2: 8; Rev13; 8, 12; see article on The Great Tribulation).

(3) The “man of sin” will demonstrate through Satan’s power great signs, wonders and miracles in order to propagate error (2Thes2: 9). “Lying wonders” refers to genuine supernatural miracles that deceive people into accepting a lie. (a) It is possible these demonstrations of the supernatural will be seen on television around the world. Millions will be impressed, deceived and persuaded by this apparent charismatic leader because they have no deep commitment to or love the truth of God’s word (2Thes2: 9-12). (b) The words of both Paul (2Thes2: 9) and Jesus (Mat24:24) should caution believers against assuming that everything miraculous comes from God. Apparent manifestations of the Spirit (1Cor12: 7-10) and alleged experiences from God or the Spirit must be tested by the person’s loyalty to Christ and Scripture.

The Defeat Of The Antichrist



At the end of the tribulation, Satan will gather many nations at Armageddon under the direction of the antichrist and make war against God and His people in a battle that will involve the entire world (Dan11: 45; Rev16: 16). When that time comes, Christ will return and supernaturally intervene to destroy the antichrist, his armies and all who disobey the gospel (Rev19: 15-21). Thereupon, Christ will bind Satan and establish His kingdom on earth (Rev20: 1-6).



What is “The Book of Life?”

‘’And I urge you also, true companion, help these women who labored with me in the gospel, with Clement also, and the rest of my fellow workers, whose names are in the Book of Life.” (Phil 4:3)



Those “whose names are in the Book of Life” are all who are marked for salvation through their faith in Christ (Luke10: 17-20; Revelation20: 11-15)

“He who overcomes shall be clothed in white garments, and I will not blot out his name from the Book of Life; but I will confess his name before My Father and before His angels.” (Rev3: 5)

To be “clothed in white” means to be set apart for God and made pure. Christ promises future honour and eternal life to those who stand firm in their faith. The names of all believers are registered in the Book of Life. This book symbolises God’s knowledge of who belongs to Him. All such people are guaranteed a listing in the Book of Life and are introduced to the hosts of heaven as belonging to Christ (Luke12: 8,9)

3:5 blot out his name. Clearly, this verse indicates the very real possibility of members in the body of Christ having their names taken out of the book of life, if they do not persevere in faith and overcome evil around them and the sinful nature within (2: 7). To have one’s name blotted out of the book of life is to lose eternal life itself (2: 7,10-11) and to be condemned to the lake of fire in the end (20: 5). This is what the Spirit says to the churches (v.6; 13: 8; 17; 8; 20: 12; 21: 27; Ex32: 32).



