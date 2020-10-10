The Next Titan to ignite entrepreneurial skills of Nigerians

Nigeria’s foremost entrepreneurial reality show, The Next Titan Nigeria is set for the seventh season with plans to scout for ambitious entrepreneurs whose business ideas are outstanding irrespective of the new normal COVID-19 has brought.

The show, which gives young and vibrant youths opportunity to showcase their talents, is poised to ignite the entrepreneurial skills in Nigerians.

These contestants will live together for 10 weeks in the same house, and battle one another over 10 tough business tasks by demonstrating their entrepreneurial acumen with outstanding business ideas, commercial insight and business savvy to stay out of eviction to win the grand prize of N10, 000,000 for the support of their business idea or existing business.

Prior to the pandemic, the process starts by allowing the contestants pitch their business ideas through auditions at different zones in Nigeria.

But this year, due to the “COVID-19”, the audition, according to the organisers, will be held online. Participants are expected to log into the website, fill the form and upload a two minutes’ video talking about their business idea.

After the auditions, top 50 contestants would be selected for the top 50 online boot camp, where they would go through series of tests and challenges till the final 16 with the brightest ideas are shortlisted to move into the main stage “TITAN MANSION” to compete by carrying out weekly business activities for 10 weeks on television.

Top Nigerian business leaders who would take advantage of their position as judges to mentor the contestants would coach contestants, and millions of viewers round the world.







Each week, the budding entrepreneurs will be divided into two teams to tackle a business task- led by their supervisors.

After completing each task, both teams return to the weekly boardroom to discuss their experiences and give their report before the board of judges.

Executive Producer of the show, Mide Akinlaja, said the importance of The Next Titan Nigeria to the Nigerian economy lies in igniting the entrepreneurial spirit of young people and showcasing the possibility of entrepreneurship in transforming lives and societies with just an idea that can be scaled to greatness.







He stated that the programme is eligible for all Nigerians between the ages of 21 and 40 and that the show would premier on the 18th of October 2020.

From the inception of the show, six remarkable entrepreneurs in their distinctive field of expertise have emerged winners, two of which recently made ‘the Forbes Africa 30 under 30 Entrepreneurs’ namely David Okeowo the CEO of Enterprise Hills, and Ogechukwu Alex Obah, Chief Executive Officer, BodylikeMilk, a skin care professional.

Last season, Amifeoluwa Yakubu, a garment manufacturer, Chief Executive Officer/Co-Founder, Garms and Raiment emerged victorious in the grand finale after competing with Harvey Oiku, Catherine Agbo and Dr. Afes Hilda. The young entrepreneur has since then advanced in her field of expertise as well as becoming an employer of labor.

The season seven, tagged: ‘The Unstoppable’, is headlined by Heritage Bank Plc in association with Haven Homes, Sifax Group, and with sponsorships of Ford Motors, Coscharis Motors, Rite Foods, MIDEA, Mikano, Master Furniture, Nikky Taurus Nigeria and HOG furniture.