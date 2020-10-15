World News The Pandemic Brought Loss. Now They’re Behind on Rent. By Emily Palmer 1 min ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 For these families in Queens, bills piled up. “All this hit and it’s hard because you feel so powerless over everything.” Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments