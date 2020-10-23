The Real Landlords Of Nigeria’s National Assembly Unveiled

As Nigerian youths continue to clamour for positive change, they have gone on to identify the landlords of the National Assembly.

According to them, the landlords are those who have stayed in either the upper or lower chamber of the National Assembly for over 17 years and counting.

Some of these landlords include:

Senator David Mark: He was a one-time Senate President and represented Benue South. He ruled from 1999 to 2019, thus spending 20 years in the National Assembly. Ahmed Lawan: He is Nigeria’s current Senate President and represents Yobe North. Mr Lawan assumed office in 1999 and has continued to remain, spending over 20 years. Nicholas Mutu: He represented Delta South and spent 20 years in the National Assembly from 1999 to 2019. Ike Ekweremadu: Was Nigeria’s previous deputy Senate President and has spent over 17 years in NASS from 2003 till president. Femi Gbajabiamila: Gbajabiamila is the Speaker of the House of Representatives and has spent over 17 years representing Lagos-Ifako Federal Constituency. Ali Ndume: regarded as one of the most vocal senators from the Northeast represents Borno-South and has spent over 17 years in the National Assembly James Manager: Represents Delta South and has spent well over 17 years. Leo Ogor: He represents Delta-Isoko South in the National Assembly and has been there since 2003. John Enoh: Has spent over 17 years and represents Cross River Central. Yakubu Barde: Represents Kaduna/Chikun Federal Constituency and was elected in 2003. Kabiru Marafa: Represents Zamfara Central Senatorial District and was elected in 2003. Jagaba Adams: Mr Adams represents Kaduna South. He was elected between 1999 – 2003 and 2007 till date, thus spending over 17 years in total. Philip Aduda: Represents a district in the Federal Capital Territory and has served in the National Assembly since 2003.

