The shocking photo that proves why you should be looking inside your kettle MUCH more often

By Carina Stathis For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 22:03 EDT, 21 October 2020 | Updated: 22:03 EDT, 21 October 2020

An Australian mum has shared a shocking photo to remind people how important it is to check inside their kettles for built up grime and stains.

Posting to the Mums Who Clean Facebook group, Stephanie shared an image of the brown spotted stains inside her kettle that had appeared over time.

‘The odd time you pop your head inside the kettle and see how gross it is,’ she said, as the dark stain looked repulsive.

Stephanie shared an image of the brown spotted stains inside her kettle along the bottom rim that had built-up over time through continuous boiling (pictured)

But luckily Stephanie was able to remove the stain using a natural anti-bacterial ingredient.

‘Quick fix with a chopped lemon and let it boil,’ she said and sliced multiple lemons to boil in the kettle.

The DIY cleaning hack worked wonders at instantly cleaning the inside of the kettle and eliminating the stain.

The acidity in the lemons is known to kill bacteria, mold and germs and also acts as a good natural deodoriser.

The social media post quickly received attention from others who were just as shocked at the state of the kettle and how easy the stain was to remove.

Many also shared their DIY cleaning recommendations and products they use, including vinegar, lemon juice and citric acid.

‘Citric acid also does a treat, only [costs] a couple dollars,’ one person said.

‘Be careful with vinegar and a full kettle, it will boil over – found out the hard way,’ another added.

A third said: ‘My hubby didn’t believe that this would work!! Loved proving him wrong.’

Another woman who tried the clever trick for herself shared step-by-step images of how the lemons remove the bad stains inside the kitchen appliance.

Lemons are also handy to use to clean other kitchen appliances and items, including the microwave, wooden chopping boards, the sink, countertops and containers.

For those who don’t wish to spend money on lemons, bottled lemon juice from the supermarket is a cheap alternative.