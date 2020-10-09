The United Nations and the Nobel Peace Prize

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2017 file photo, the U.N. World Food Program’s logo at the agency’s headquarters in New York. The World Food Program has won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity around the globe. The announcement was made Friday Oct. 9, 2020 in Oslo by Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chair of the Nobel Committee. (AP Photo/Robert Bumstead, File)

The 2020 Nobel Peace Prize was on Friday awarded to the UN World Food Programme (WFP) for its work to combat hunger and foster peace.

The WFP is the latest in a string of UN bodies and officials to have won the prestigious prize since the organisation’s creation in 1945.

In 2001, the United Nations itself won the award together with then-secretary general Kofi Annan.

Here is a list of UN bodies and officials who have won the Nobel Peace Prize:

2020: World Food Programme (WFP)

2007: Al Gore (US) and the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

2005: UN International Atomic Energy Agency and Mohamed ElBaradei (Egypt)

2001: Kofi Annan (Ghana) and the United Nations

1988: UN Peacekeeping Forces

1981: Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees

1969: International Labour Organization

1965: United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)

1961: Dag Hammarskjoeld (Sweden), UN secretary general

1954: Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees

1950: Ralph Bunche (US), UN mediator in the Arab-Israeli conflict

1949: Lord (John) Boyd Orr of Brechin (Britain), director general of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization