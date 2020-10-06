World News

The White House Bet on Abbott’s Rapid Tests. It Didn’t Work Out.

By
0
Post Views: Visits 0

Federal officials relied too heavily on the tests, then took the results for granted, experts say.

New Pennsylvania poll shows big Biden lead.

Previous article

Kamala Harris and the Push to Cut Hosptal Bills in California

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News