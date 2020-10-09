The world’s best hotels, islands, cities and ski resorts are revealed by Conde Nast Traveller

Bucket list assistance has arrived from those who know a thing or two about the best places to stay and visit.

The discerning readers of Condé Nast Traveller have voted for the best hotels, destinations, spas, airlines, airports, trains, cruise liners and tour operators in the Condé Nast Traveller’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2020.

The vote for the annual awards took place during lockdown, when the thought of going anywhere further than the local shops seemed like a dream.

However, Condé Nast Traveller, which joined up with its sister title in the USA to run the awards, said that despite this, readers ‘voted for the places that they love and would return to – along with their favourite means of getting there’.

It added: ‘While these awards are often cause for celebration, this year they serve as a reminder of the wider world out there. The Readers’ Choice Awards celebrates and supports the travel industry, shines a spotlight on new places, and revisits familiar ones with a fresh eye. All of them under one sky.’

Scroll down for a peek at stunning photographs of some of the winners, from the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in London to Rome’s stunning Hassler hotel…

BEST HOTEL IN LONDON – MANDARIN ORIENTAL HYDE PARK: Condé Nast Traveller describes this hotel as ‘gracious and unstuffy’ and adds that it is the ‘the best-situated hotel in London’. Pictured is one of the luxurious ‘Mandarin’ rooms, which cost from £935 a night

BEST HOTEL IN THE REST OF THE UK – GLENEAGLES, SCOTLAND: According to Condé Nast Traveller, this 850-acre estate ‘has absolutely everything you need for life’s enjoyment’. Pictured is the hotel’s swanky Century Bar

BEST HOTEL IN AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND – COMO THE TREASURY, PERTH: This Como hotel is the chain’s first to be located in Australia. It has 48 rooms and occupies former state buildings that date back to the 19th century

BEST HOTEL IN NEW YORK CITY – THE CARLYLE, A ROSEWOOD HOTEL: Described as an ‘Upper East Side institution’, this hotel has been welcoming guests since 1930. It has 190 rooms and around 50 privately-owned apartments. Pictured is its famous Bemelman’s Bar

BEST HOTEL IN ROME – HASSLER ROMA: Located at the top of the Spanish Steps, Conde Nast Traveller calls this five-star hotel ‘an old classic’. It has 87 rooms and suites and according to the hotel has panoramic terraces with ‘the best views of Rome’. Pictured is the presidential San Pietro suite

BEST HOTEL IN VENICE – SAN CLEMENTE PALACE KEMPINSKI: This hotel is located on its own island in the Venice lagoon. Conde Nast Traveller says you can ‘spend five days here and never leave’ and adds: ‘It’s a calm oasis away from the crush of the Venice crowds.’ Pictured is the hotel’s San Clemente suite

BEST HOTEL IN PARIS – LA RESERVE PARIS HOTEL & SPA: Conde Nast Traveller describes La Reserve Paris Hotel & Spa as ‘a five-star off the Champs-Elysées for the staunchest boutique hotel fans’. The hotel features 25 suites and 15 rooms and is home to two fine dining restaurants and a plush cocktail bar

BEST HOTEL IN SOUTH AMERICA – SOFITEL LEGEND SANTA CLARA CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA: The Sofitel Legend Santa Clara Cartagena is set inside a former convent building. The hotel offers two restaurants, a lounge bar and an 800-square-metre spa with eight treatment rooms, a gym, a tea area and solarium

BEST SKI RESORT IN EUROPE – ST MORITZ, SWITZERLAND: Conde Nast Traveller describes this resort as the ‘ultimate winter playground’. It sits at an elevation of 6,089ft (1,856m) and has 217 miles (350 kilometres) of piste

BEST SKI RESORT IN NORTH AMERICA – DEER VALLEY, UTAH: This stunning ski resort has 2,000 acres of wide-open terrain and has an uphill capacity of more than 50,000 skiers per hour

BEST ISLAND IN THE UK – JERSEY: Jersey, which lies 100 miles south of mainland Britain, is the largest of the Channel Islands. It’s famous for its long eyelash Jersey cows, Jersey Royal potatoes and its blonde-sand beaches

BEST ISLAND IN EUROPE – FOLEGANDROS, GREECE: Folegandros lies 40 miles north-west of Santorini. Just like its neighbour, the island is a canvas of whitewashed houses, plunging cliff faces and cobblestone streets. Highlights of a trip here include a visit to Chrysospiliá, aka ‘The Golden Cave’, and a bowl of matsáta (handmade noodles with rabbit). Pictured is Agali Beach on the southern side of the island

BEST ISLAND IN NORTH AMERICA – HILTON HEAD ISLAND, USA: Part of the Lowcountry region in the state of South Carolina, Hilton Head Island is home to 12 miles of beaches. Conde Nast Traveller describes getaways here as the type that ‘satisfy all travellers’. Pictured is the Harbour Town marina

BEST COUNTRY – ITALY: Positano (pictured) on the Amalfi Coast is just one of the highlights of a trip to Italy. There’s Rome, with its mighty Roman architecture, Venice, with its iconic waterways and gondolas, Pisa with its famous tipsy tower, and Bologna with its irresistible food market… to name but a few

BEST CITY IN THE UK – EDINBURGH: Pictured is the Edinburgh skyline as seen from Calton Hill. Conde Nast Traveller explains that the city ‘rewards visitors with its beautiful Gothic buildings, cobblestone Royal mile, and hilltop 12th-century castle’

BEST TRAIN – BELMOND BRITISH PULLMAN: This restored 1920s train operates mainly out of Victoria Station in London and offers journeys around southern England. Passengers can enjoy five-course lunches, afternoon teas, Champagne trips, and dinners hosted by celebrity chefs as they travel

CONDE NAST TRAVELLER’S ANNUAL READERS’ CHOICE AWARDS WINNERS 2020 BEST HOTEL IN LONDON: Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park BEST HOTEL IN THE REST OF THE UK: Gleneagles, Scotland BEST HOTEL IN IRELAND: The Westbury, Dublin BEST HOTEL IN PARIS: La Réserve Paris Hotel & Spa BEST HOTEL IN THE REST OF FRANCE & MONACO: Grand-Hotel Du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel BEST HOTEL IN ROME: Hassler Roma BEST HOTEL IN FLORENCE: Portrait Firenze BEST HOTEL IN VENICE: San Clemente Palace Kempinski Venice BEST HOTEL IN THE REST OF ITALY: Grand Hotel Tremezzo, Lake Como BEST HOTEL IN SPAIN & PORTUGAL: Almanac Barcelona BEST HOTEL IN GREECE & TURKEY: Raffles Istanbul BEST HOTEL IN THE REST OF EUROPE: Baur Au Lac, Zurich BEST HOTEL IN AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND: COMO The Treasury, Perth BEST HOTEL IN AFRICA: Royal Mansour, Marrakech BEST HOTEL IN THE MIDDLE EAST: Mandarin Oriental, Doha, Qatar BEST HOTEL IN MEXICO: Rosewood San Miguel de Allende BEST HOTEL IN SOUTH AMERICA: Sofitel Legend Santa Clara Cartagena, Colombia BEST HOTEL IN NEW YORK CITY: The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel BEST HOTEL IN LOS ANGELES: Freehand Los Angeles BEST HOTEL IN THE REST OF USA: Olema House Point Reyes, California BEST HOTEL IN CANADA: Hotel 71, Quebec City BEST HOTEL IN INDIA: Rambagh Palace, Jaipur BEST HOTEL IN CHINA: Waldorf Astoria Beijing BEST HOTEL IN HONG KONG: The Peninsula Hong Kong BEST HOTEL IN JAPAN: Suiran, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Kyoto BEST HOTEL IN BANGKOK: The Peninsula Bangkok BEST HOTEL IN SINGAPORE: Raffles Singapore BEST HOTEL IN THE REST OF ASIA: Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia BEST ISLAND IN THE UK: Jersey BEST ISLAND IN EUROPE: Folegandros, Greece BEST ISLAND IN THE CARIBBEAN & THE ATLANTIC: St Barth’s BEST ISLAND IN ASIA: Cebu & Visayan Islands, Philippines BEST ISLAND IN AUSTRALIA & THE SOUTH PACIFIC: Tasmania, Australia BEST ISLAND IN AFRICA & THE INDIAN OCEAN: Bazaruto Archipelago, Mozambique BEST ISLAND IN CENTRAL AND SOUTH AMERICA: Galapagos Islands, Ecuador BEST ISLAND IN NORTH AMERICA: Hilton Head Island BEST SPA RESORT IN THE USA: The Ranch Malibu, California BEST SPA RESORT IN THE REST OF THE WORLD: Ananda in the Himalayas, Uttarakhand, India BEST SKI RESORT IN EUROPE: St Moritz, Switzerland BEST SKI RESORT IN NORTH AMERICA: Deer Valley, Utah BEST COUNTRY: Italy BEST CITY IN THE UK: Edinburgh BEST CITY IN THE REST OF THE WORLD: San Miguel de Allende, Mexico BEST RESORT IN EUROPE: Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa, France BEST RESORT IN MEXICO: Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya BEST RESORT IN CENTRAL AMERICA: Turneffe Island Resort, Belize BEST RESORT IN SOUTH AMERICA: UXUA Casa Hotel & Spa, Trancoso, Brazil BEST RESORT IN USA: L’Horizon Resort & Spa, Palm Springs, California BEST RESORT IN CANADA: Fairmont Chateau Whistler BEST RESORT IN THE CARIBBEAN & ATLANTIC: Le Barthelemy Hotel & Spa, St Barth’s BEST RESORT IN SOUTH AFRICA: Morukuru Family Beach Lodge, De Hoop Nature Reserve BEST RESORT IN REST OF AFRICA: Singita Grumeti, Grumeti Game Reserve, Tanzania BEST RESORT IN AUSTRALIA & THE SOUTH PACIFIC: Matakauri Lodge, Queenstown, New Zealand BEST RESORT IN THE INDIAN OCEAN: The Nautilus Maldives BEST RESORT IN ASIA: Como Uma Punakha, Bhutan BEST RESORT IN INDONESIA: The Mulia & Mulia Villas, Bali BEST RESORT IN THAILAND: Anantara Chiang Mai Resort BEST RESORT IN THE MIDDLE EAST: Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort By Anantara, Abu Dhabi BEST TOUR OPERATOR: The Turquoise Holiday Company BEST SPECIALIST TOUR OPERATOR: Scott Dunn BEST VILLA RENTAL COMPANY: The Thinking Traveller BEST AIRLINE – UK: Jet2 BEST AIRLINE – REST OF THE WORLD: Singapore Airlines BEST AIRPORT IN THE UK: London Heathrow BEST AIRPORT IN THE REST OF THE WORLD: Singapore BEST TRAIN: Belmond British Pullman, UK BEST CRUISE – MEGA SHIPS: Royal Caribbean International BEST CRUISE – LARGE SHIPS: Disney Cruise Line BEST CRUISE – MEDIUM SHIPS: Crystal Cruises BEST CRUISE – SMALL SHIPS: Crystal Cruises Yacht BEST CRUISE – RIVER SHIPS: Viking River Cruises Source: Condé Nast Traveller

