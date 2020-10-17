Theory Of Yam And Goat: Real Story Behind Seun Kuti’s Latest Music

Seun Kuti



In the month of February 2018, Seun Anikulapo Kuti and The Egypt 80 Band literally performed a story at Jazz a la Villette in France that held the audience glued to the stage in a mix of rapt attention, entertainment and, according to many, inspiration for a better Africa.

The song titled The Theory of Goat & Yam, picks its title from the parable told by former Nigerian President Ebele Goodluck Jonathan on Wednesday, February 11, 2015 edition of the Presidential Media Chat.

In the media chat, Jonathan, addressing the question of criticism against Corruption in his administration, stated that, “The issue of corruption in Nigeria is like a case of Goat and Yam.”

The parable basically saw the Nigerian people as the “Yam” and the corrupt politicians in power as the “Goat’’ who stubbornly refuses to stop being corrupt and continues to steal the commonwealth.

In the song, Seun Kuti creatively analysed the reason why the Nigerian people continue to suffer. In the Analysis, he posed the following question: “If the Goat is eating Yam, what then are the owners of the goat eating?”

He avers further that the theory also explains the erroneous concept of “Chopping Life,’’ which is a common mentality with Nigerians who believe in the idea of “chopping life’’ to the point that corrupt politicians, public and private sector leaders do not mind eating Nigerians as a way to justify their corrupt opportunity to “chop life’’.

Seun, the youngest son of Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, has spent most of his life preserving and extending his father’s political and musical legacy as the leader of the Egypt 80 band, Africa’s longest surviving band.

Born in early 1983, Seun showed interest in his father’s music from the age of five, and at nine began opening Fela’s shows, singing a select group of songs with Egypt 80 before his dad took the stage. As a developing saxophonist and percussionist, he entered the formal ranks of the band before he was 12.

Fela passed in 1997, and Seun, in fulfillment of his father’s wishes, assumed the mantle as head of Egypt 80; he has run it ever since and taken the band across the different continents of the world.

In 2018, as evidence of his great work ethic, Seun Anikulapo Kuti who has been working for almost 26 years, came out with his Black Times album, which got a Grammy nomination in the World Music category at the 61st Grammy Awards.

The Theory of Yam and Goat Music Video has now been officially released and available on Seun Kuti’s official YouTube Channel.