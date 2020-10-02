There will be no more coups in Nigeria – IBB

Former Military President, Gen Ibrahim Babangida, retd, has expressed optimism that there will be no more coups in Nigeria.
Babangida, in an ongoing interview with Channels Television, said no military personnel would want to drag the nation back again by getting involved in coups.
