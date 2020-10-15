‘They Chased Us With Weapons,’ Eyewitness Narrates How Thugs Disrupted Alausa Protest

File photo of #EndSARS protesters in Lagos.

An eyewitness has explained how armed thugs attacked #EndSARS protesters in Alausa, Ikeja, the Lagos State capital.

The eyewitness told Channels Television on Thursday that the thugs swooped on the #EndSARS protesters, injuring some of them and disrupting their peaceful demonstrations.

“The thugs came with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons,” the eyewitness explained.

The protesters had earlier blocked a section of the Alausa road and were singing solidarity songs when their attackers suddenly appeared and disrupted their demonstrations.

Thousands of youths across the country have in the last one week been protesting against the harassment and extrajudicial killings perpetrated mainly by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

The police authorities have since disbanded the unit and announced the setting up of Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit as its replacement but the protests continue nationwide.

