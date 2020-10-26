World News They Did Not Vote in 2016. Why They Plan on Skipping the Election Again. By Sabrina Tavernise and Robert Gebeloff 2 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 7 Between a third and a half of all eligible voters typically stay home during presidential elections. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments