They want to kill me like Bola Ige, Fayose cries out

By Samuel Oamen

Former Ekiti Governor Ayo Fayose has alleged certain forces within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West region were plotting to kill him like former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Chief Bola Ige.

Fayose was reacting to removal of his cap by suspected hoodlums as he made his way to the podium at Ondo PDP governorship campaign on Wednesday.

Ige cap was also removed at the Palace of the Ooni of Ife few hours before he was murdered at his Bodija residence in Ibadan on December 23, 2001.

Reacting to the assault through his media aide, Lere Olayinka, Fayose said he will make formal report of the incidence to the security agencies and relevant party relevant authorities, noting it was not something to be handled with levity.

He said security agencies will have to unravel how hoodlums got the campaign and their sponsors.

“That’s how late Chief Bola Ige’s cap was removed in Ile Ife, Osun State then and we all know what happened later.

“So this one will not be ignored and treated as one of those things.

“The masterminds had it all planned and they followed it up by celebrating what they saw as the success of their plot. They even capped it up by circulating the video.

“So it was not an accident, it was planned. But those who planned it only succeeded in advertising their political myopism because popularity of the brand Ayo Fayose, Osokomole cannot be rubbished by such childish act.”

He however vowed he won’t stop talking over the running of the party in the South West.

“That they must have seen in the reaction of the people at the rally and I am sure they know that they can’t get such loud ovation even if they spend all the money in this world.

“As for me, I am unperturbed and I must say it clearly that those new comers to the PDP and their old allies, who won’t mind soiling the image of the party to achieve their aims will not be allowed to succeed,” he said.