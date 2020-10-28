third-mainland-bridge-closure:-lagos-govt-to-shut-adekunle-adeniji-axis-for-repairs

A file photo of a section of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos

The Lagos State Government will shut the Adekunle-Adeniji axis of the Third Mainland Bridge for the second round of repairs.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Ministry of Transportation, the closure will take place on Friday at midnight.

Bolanle Ogunlola, who signed the statement on behalf of the Public Affairs Unit, said the move is in “furtherance of the partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge occasioned by the ongoing first phase rehabilitation works nearing completion.”

“The Lagos State Government has announced that there will be a total closure of the Adekunle to Adeniji section of the bridge for the second time from midnight of Friday 30th October to Sunday 1st November 2020,” the statement partly read.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, said: “This second phase closure of the repair works is coming two weeks behind schedule as a result of delays occasioned by the recent mayhem around the Lagos metropolis.”

Oladeinde noted that the decision to close the section of the bridge for repairs is “to prevent vibrations on the bridge during the casting-in-place of the newly installed expansion joints which in turn will allow the special concrete achieve its required compressive strength.”

He had earlier explained that the casting of the expansion joints would be in two phases due to the number of expansion joints that will be cast and to effectively manage the attendant traffic, hence, repair works slated for weekends to minimize inconveniences that may arise from the total closure.

While commending residents of the state for being patient since the commencement of the project, the commissioner said hinted that the previous alternative routes remain the same for road users to utilize during the closure period, while LASTMA and other Traffic Management Agencies will be on the ground to direct traffic for easy vehicular movement.

He also “assured that the section of the bridge between Adekunle and Iyana–Oworo still remains open, as well as Ebute Metta outbound section into Iyana-Oworo.”