third-mainland-bridge:-lagos-closes-adekunle,-adeniji-for-repairs

Lagos has announced closure of Adekunle and Adeniji sections of the Third Mainland Bridge from midnight of Friday to Sunday.

A statement by Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, said the repair works are coming two weeks behind schedule due to delays occasioned by the protests around the Lagos metropolis.

He stressed it was essential to have it urgently done to prevent vibrations on the bridge during the casting-in-place of the newly installed expansion joints, which in turn will allow the special concrete achieve its required compressive strength.

Appreciating the patience exhibited by Lagosians from the commencement date of the project, Oladeinde said the previous alternative routes would remain open to commuting public during the closure.

Read Also: Lagos Mainland Diocese opens synod

He assured LASTMA and other traffic management agencies will be on ground to direct traffic for easy vehicular movement.

Oladeinde assured the section of the bridge between Adekunle and Iyana–Oworo as well as Ebute Metta outbound section into Iyana-Oworo will remain open.

According to him: “The State is hereby appealing to residents of the State, especially motorists that ply these corridors to stay calm and key into the various measures put in place in order to achieve the January 2021 deadline for the completion of the project.”