third-mainland-bridge:-lagos-to-shut-adekunle-adeniji-end-for-2nd-phase-repairs,-oct-30

3rd Mainland Bridge

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday, announced plans to close the Adekunle to Adeniji section of the Third Mainland Bridge for the second phase repairs beginning from midnight of Friday, October, 30, to Sunday November 1, 2020.

The phase was in furtherance of the partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge occasioned by the ongoing first phase rehabilitation works which is almost completed.

Recall that the deadline for the total completion of the repair projects is due for January 2021.

According to a statement by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, the second phase closure of the repair works “is coming two weeks behind schedule as a result of delays occasioned by the recent mayhem around the Lagos metropolis.”

Oladeinde however, said it was essential to have the repairs urgently done to prevent vibrations on the bridge during the casting-in-place of the newly installed expansion joints which in turn would allow the special concrete achieve its required compressive strength.

The Commissioner had earlier explained that the casting of the expansion joints would be in two phases due to the number of expansion joints that will be casted and to effectively manage the attendant traffic, hence, repair works slated for weekends to minimize inconveniences that could arise from the total closure.

While appreciating the patience exhibited by residents from the commencement date of the project, Oladeinde said that the previous alternative routes remained the same for road users to utilize during the closure period, while men of the Lagos State Emergency Management, LASTMA and other Traffic Management Agencies will be on ground to direct traffic for easy vehicular movement.

He therefore, assured residents that the section of the bridge between Adekunle and Iyana–Oworo remained open, as well as Ebute Metta outbound section into Iyana-Oworo.

“The state government is hereby appealing to residents of the state, especially motorists that ply these corridors to stay calm and key into the various measures put in place in order to meet the deadline for the completion,” Oladeinde stated.

